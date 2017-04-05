Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Fund Investor Letters-Hedge Funds-News

Alta Fox Bearish on Keywords Studios, Bullish on One Group Hospitality

Published on November 25, 2019 at 12:24 am by Faizan Farooque in Hedge Fund Investor Letters,Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email
"KRMD was the biggest winner in the portfolio in Q3. It is a medical device company that has a razor/razorblade model that enables patients with primary immunodeficiency disease (“PIDD”) to self-administer plasma-derived treatments through subcutaneous infusion. There are roughly 270,000 people with PIDD in the U.S., but only ~70,000 (36%) are currently being treated. The primary reason for this...

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is the 19th Most Popular Stock Among 752 Hedge FundsHedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fiserv, Inc. (FISV)Hedge Funds Snapped Up UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Right Before The RallyHere is 16th Most Popular Stock Among 752 Hedge FundsHere is the 17th Most Popular Stock Among 752 Hedge FundsHere is the 22nd Most Popular Stock Among 752 Hedge Funds

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Checking Up On PAR Capital’s Recent Moves Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Lone Pine Capital, Bridgewater Associates, Drakewood Capital Management, Pinterest Inc (PINS), Asure Software Inc (ASUR), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Louis Moore Bacon, Ray Dalio, Firefly Value Partners, AMETEK, Inc. (AME), Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Carl Icahn, Jim Simons, Alden Global Capital, Intel Corporation (INTC), The Rubicon Project Inc (RUBI), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Michael Novogratz, Two Sigma Investments, Mariner Investment Group, U.S. Bancorp (USB), Camden Property Trust (CPT), and More Value Investor Bill Miller’s New Stock Picks Miller Value Partners Likes These Two Stocks; Bearish on One 10 Human Trafficking Stories in America 10 Easiest Instruments For Adults To Learn On Their Own 10 Most Profitable Franchises In The World
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.