Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steven Cohen, Alan Howard, Louis Bacon, Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK), Teladoc Inc (TDOC), One Group Hospitality Inc (STKS), and More

Hedge Fund King’ Billionaire Steven Cohen to Invest in Cryptocurrency (MoneyControl.com)
Popularly known as “Hedge Fund King,” Steven Cohen is now all ready to enter into the crypto business by making investments in cryptocurrency-focused hedge fund Autonomous Partners through his VC firm Cohen Private Ventures. The exact amount of donation and terms have not been disclosed by any of the company yet. Arianna Simpson, a venture capitalist with a history in the bitcoin space founded Autonomous Partners sometime last December. Several high-end firms and individuals like Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, Union Square Ventures, and Craft Ventures have already made a big undisclosed amount of investments in Autonomous Partners.
Bitmain and Three Billionaires Invest in EOS Launcher Block.one (Cryptovest.com)
EOS launcher Block.one revealed on Monday a new investment round led by Bitmain and three billionaires, Peter Thiel, Alan Howard and Louis Bacon. Block.one did not disclose the sum raised, but noted that it would be used for the new company’s business expansion. Currently, Block.one is developing the EOSIO blockchain, an open-sourced distributed ledger technology (DLT) for creating decentralized applications. “Its [EOSIO blockchain] performance and scalability can meet the needs of demanding consumer applications and will pave the way for mainstream blockchain adoption,” Jihan Wu, co-founder of Bitmain said in a statement.
Commentary: Hedge Funds Quiet Before Oil-price Plunge (Reuters)
LONDON (Reuters) – Hedge fund managers made few adjustments to their positions in the petroleum complex in the week ending on July 10, as the market remained calm – before oil prices plunged the following day. Hedge funds and other money managers raised their net long position in the six most important futures and options contracts linked to petroleum prices by just 6 million barrels in the seven days to July 10. Net length increased for the third week running but the rise was much smaller than in the week ending July 3 (+47 million barrels) or June 26 (+36 million) indicating the recent wave of position-building was largely complete.