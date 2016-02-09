Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steven Cohen, Alan Howard, Louis Bacon, Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK), Teladoc Inc (TDOC), One Group Hospitality Inc (STKS), and More

Published on July 16, 2018 at 1:18 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Hedge Fund King’ Billionaire Steven Cohen to Invest in Cryptocurrency (MoneyControl.com)
Popularly known as “Hedge Fund King,” Steven Cohen is now all ready to enter into the crypto business by making investments in cryptocurrency-focused hedge fund Autonomous Partners through his VC firm Cohen Private Ventures. The exact amount of donation and terms have not been disclosed by any of the company yet. Arianna Simpson, a venture capitalist with a history in the bitcoin space founded Autonomous Partners sometime last December. Several high-end firms and individuals like Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, Union Square Ventures, and Craft Ventures have already made a big undisclosed amount of investments in Autonomous Partners.

Bitmain and Three Billionaires Invest in EOS Launcher Block.one (Cryptovest.com)
EOS launcher Block.one revealed on Monday a new investment round led by Bitmain and three billionaires, Peter Thiel, Alan Howard and Louis Bacon. Block.one did not disclose the sum raised, but noted that it would be used for the new company’s business expansion. Currently, Block.one is developing the EOSIO blockchain, an open-sourced distributed ledger technology (DLT) for creating decentralized applications. “Its [EOSIO blockchain] performance and scalability can meet the needs of demanding consumer applications and will pave the way for mainstream blockchain adoption,” Jihan Wu, co-founder of Bitmain said in a statement.

Countries with the Smallest Government Per Capita in the WorldCountries with the Smallest Government Per Capita in the World

Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com

Commentary: Hedge Funds Quiet Before Oil-price Plunge (Reuters)
LONDON (Reuters) – Hedge fund managers made few adjustments to their positions in the petroleum complex in the week ending on July 10, as the market remained calm – before oil prices plunged the following day. Hedge funds and other money managers raised their net long position in the six most important futures and options contracts linked to petroleum prices by just 6 million barrels in the seven days to July 10. Net length increased for the third week running but the rise was much smaller than in the week ending July 3 (+47 million barrels) or June 26 (+36 million) indicating the recent wave of position-building was largely complete.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: BlueMountain Capital Management, Seth...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ken Griffin, Elliott Management Corp.,...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Tiger Global, Elliott Management, Macquarie...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steve Cohen, Canyon Capital, U.S. Xpress...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Einhorn, Paulson & Co., Steve...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steven Cohen, Ray Dalio, David Einhorn...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.