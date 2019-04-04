Alamos Gold Inc (AGI): Hedge Fund Sentiment is Stagnant, And Negative

Looking for stocks with high upside potential? Just follow the big players within the hedge fund industry. Why should you do so? Let’s take a brief look at what statistics have to say about hedge funds’ stock picking abilities to illustrate. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 20% in 2019 (through September 30th). Conversely, hedge funds’ 20 preferred S&P 500 stocks generated a return of 24% during the same period, with the majority of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Coincidence? It might happen to be so, but it is unlikely. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that hedge funds’ consensus stock picks generate superior risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we believe it is wise to check hedge fund activity before you invest your time or your savings on a stock like Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI).

Hedge fund interest in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare AGI to other stocks including Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL), National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE), and Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to get a better sense of its popularity. Our calculations also showed that Alamos Gold isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below).



What does smart money think about Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the first quarter of 2019. By comparison, 12 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in AGI a year ago. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $49.7 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Sun Valley Gold with a $37.4 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Royce & Associates, Polar Capital, and Arrowstreet Capital.

Because Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) has experienced a decline in interest from the smart money, it’s easy to see that there was a specific group of money managers who were dropping their entire stakes heading into Q3. At the top of the heap, Sander Gerber’s Hudson Bay Capital Management said goodbye to the largest stake of all the hedgies followed by Insider Monkey, comprising close to $1.3 million in stock. John Overdeck and David Siegel’s fund, Two Sigma Advisors, also said goodbye to its stock, about $0.2 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) but similarly valued. These stocks are Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL), National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE), Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB), and Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble AGI’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position QDEL 14 91509 -4 EYE 21 415880 5 CLB 21 244121 6 PTEN 25 289200 -9 Average 20.25 260178 -0.5

As you can see these stocks had an average of 20.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $260 million. That figure was $169 million in AGI’s case. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) is even less popular than QDEL. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards AGI. Our calculations showed that the top 20 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately AGI wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); AGI investors were disappointed as the stock returned -4% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.

