Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-IPOs-News

5 Biggest IPOs Hedge Funds Are Betting On

Published on October 31, 2018 at 3:20 pm by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Funds,IPOs,News
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 5
Next >>

2018 has seen strong activity in the U.S initial public offering (IPO) market, with the most active second and third quarters since 2014. The third quarter saw the launch of 60 IPOs, which raised around $13.4 billion thanks to bigger IPO prices than the third quarter of 2017. When looking at recent IPO activity, 2014 was undoubtedly the most robust, as 275 IPOs were launched that year. 2015 lagged behind with 170 IPOs, while 2016 saw a meager 106 companies make an IPO. IPOs enjoyed a noteworthy rebound in 2017, with around 170 IPOs, and that figure will rise again this year, in which there have already been 173 IPOs (through the end of September).

Those 173 IPOs generated proceeds of around $45.7 billion, which is 45.5% more than the amount generated in the corresponding period of last year. The third quarter’s IPO returns of 35% were also impressive, trouncing the S&P 500’s return of 7%. One of the sectors that had a crucial impact on this impressive performance was the pharma and life sciences sector, which had a stellar average return of 61%. The next most profitable sectors were the energy, utilities and mining sectors, the latter of which had only one IPO during the quarter, but one that delivered a return of 26%. Out of so many prominent IPOs, we are going to take a look at the five which have attracted the most attention from hedge funds in our database so far.

5 Biggest IPOs Hedge Funds Are Betting On

Lightspring/Shutterstock.com

We track more than 700 hedge funds and other institutional investors in our database and analyze their quarterly 13F filings to identify the stocks that they are collectively bullish on. Insider Monkey’s flagship strategy identifies the best performing 100 hedge funds at the end of each quarter and invests in their consensus stock picks. This way it is always invested in the best ideas of the best performing hedge funds and is able to generate much higher returns than the market. Since its inception in May 2014, our flagship strategy generated a cumulative return of 121% vs. a cumulative gain of 66.6% for the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) (see the details here).

Now, we are going to take a closer look at some of the biggest IPOs that the hedge funds which we track are bullish on.

5. DocuSign (DOCU)

We start with a very interesting company, one which says that the time for digital signatures has come. DocuSign (DOCU) offers electronic signature technology and digital transaction management services, making electronic exchanges of signed documents possible and secure through user identity verification and other features. The company was founded in Seattle and most of its operations are run there, though its headquarters are in San Francisco.

In its second quarterly report since it went public in April, DocuSign disclosed quarterly revenue of $167 million, which was up by 33% year-over-year. Analysts predicted that it would deliver earnings of $0.01 per share during the quarter, but the company managed to earn $0.03 per share. That great performance was courtesy of subscription revenue that grew by 35% year-over-year. At the end of the second quarter, 20 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database were long this stock, collectively holding 5.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

Page 1 of 5
Next >>

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s Why These Five Stocks Are TrendingHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Philippe Laffont, Third Point LLC, Ballantyne...Electro Scientific Industries, Under Armour, Chegg and More: Why These Stocks...Maran Capital 2018Q3 Investor Letter: Clarus Corp, Turning Point BrandsDryShips, Transocean, Clementia, and More: Here’s Why These Stocks Are...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Warren Buffett, Elliott Management, Mcdonald...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Electro Scientific Industries, Under Armour, Chegg and More: Why These Stocks Are Surging Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Philippe Laffont, Third Point LLC, Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN), Hershey Co (HSY), Garmin Ltd. (GRMN), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Warren Buffett, Elliott Management, Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD), GTT Communications Inc (GTT), Butler National Co. (BUKS), and More Maran Capital 2018Q3 Investor Letter: Clarus Corp, Turning Point Brands Clearbridge Investments Betting On A Shift From Growth and Momentum What??? Are Hedge Fund Hotels Really Getting Liquidated? Why Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Tesla, Tencent and More Are Trending 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ 10 Hottest Selling Products in the USA in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.