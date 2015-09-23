15 Countries with the Lowest Rates of Software Developers

There are many great reasons for the ever-increasing popularity of hiring dedicated developer for the software development projects around the globe. Lower development cost, high-quality code, and faster delivery time are a few of those reasons. In this article, we will explore different aspects of hiring dedicated software developers in different countries where the remote software developer salary is very low.

This article will provide the in-depth knowledge to both the enterprises and the job seeker regarding the remote developer rate in different countries where the average salary for starting remote programmer career is very low. This article will also provide the information about the drivers for the low rates of dedicated developer salary in those countries, and also the future trends of remote software engineer salary in those countries.

Countries with the Lowest Rate of Software Developers

According to EVANS Data research, there are over 21 million software developers with different skill sets in the world. The report further estimates that the number of software developers in the USA stands at about 4.4 million, which means that the demand of web development remote contracting front-end developers and other software engineers is normally higher in the US. The remote programmer salary offered to the developers by the US firms is also higher than the same in other countries.

To bridge that deficit between demand and supply, companies from the developed countries hire software developers from the countries with the low remote developer jobs salary. In those countries where the remote web developer salary along with the remote full stack junior web developer salary is very low, companies get the manpower at cheaper prices through different modes of outsourcing processes easily.

List of 15 Countries with the Lowest Software Developer Rate

1. Ukraine

The average hourly rate of software developers in Ukraine is about $25 to $40. The main reasons for low rates are the availability of a large number of software engineers and the lower demand for the same in the local market. The quality of remote software development services provided by Ukrainian devs is very high, especially considering the price.

2. India

The living cost in India is very low so software engineers charge low rates for outsourcing jobs in this country. The average salary of software developers in India ranges between $15 and $40 per hour.

3. China

China is one of the most producers of software developers in the world. The average salary of remote software developers stands at $15 per hour to $40 per hour. The language barrier is one of the major problems in China.

4. Vietnam

Vietnam has transformed into a major hub of software outsourcing industry in recent years. The availability of a large IT workforce and low living cost are the main factors for reduced software developer salaries. The range of software developers’ rates is $15-$30 per hour.

5. Philippines

Due to low living cost and increasing number of software developers, the Philippines is one of the best outsourcing destinations in Asia. The hourly rate of Philippine software developers ranges between $15 and $25 per hour.

6. Egypt

Egypt is emerging as the powerful software sourcing hub in the African region. The hourly rates of a software developer stand between $20 and $40 per hour. The low living cost and low demand of software engineer in the country are the major factors for these low rates.

7. Bangladesh

Bangladesh is producing software engineers more than the local demand in the software industry. The average living cost in the country is also low. The average salary of a software developer in Bangladesh for outsourcing development is in between $15/hour and $25/hour.

8. Russia

Russia is a very powerful hub in IT and other technologies. The average salary of software developers in Russia starts from about $25 per hour to about $50 per hour. The quality of the software produced is good.

9. Czech Republic

The Czech Republic is located in Eastern Europe and has advantages of its location and time zone. The average salary of a software developer in this country is about $25/hour to $50/hour.

10. Latvia

Latvia is one of the Baltic States located in Eastern Europe. This is a small country with a sizable number of software developers providing remote development services. The average hourly rates of software engineers range between $25 and $40.

11. Belarus

Belarus is one of the providers of quality software development service to the remote customers. The hourly rates of a software developer in Belarus range between $25/hour and $50/hour. The quality of remote development service is good.

12. Sri Lanka

The literacy rate of Sri Lanka is very about 92%, which is very high for a developing country. The country produces a large number of software developers annually that are remotely hired by the North American and Western European countries. The average hourly rates range between $15 and $30.

13. Brazil

Brazil is located in the Latin American region and it shares a common time zone with the USA and other North American countries. It offers good remote software development services to the foreign customers. The average salaries of software developers are in between $30/hour and $50/hour.

14. Mexico

Mexico provides a sizeable number of software developers working remotely for the US, Canada and Western European countries. Being close to the US, it has advantages over some other remote countries. The average salary of a software developer in Mexico ranges between $30 and $40 per hour.

15. Pakistan

Pakistan is also a provider of remote software development services to numerous clients spread across Europe and North America. The geographical location and time zone may be considered as disadvantages for this country. The average salary of a software developer ranges between $15/hour to $40/hour.

Final Takeaway

Countries like the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, France, Finland, Canada, Australia and other European and North American countries where the demand of the software developers is high, but the supply is low. The hiring of remote software developers from above countries is one of the best options for them.