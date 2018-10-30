13D Filing: Sylebra Capital Management and Impinj Inc

Sylebra’s Daniel Patrick Gibson is on the board of Impinj. Sylebra filed the following 13D last month:
Ownership Summary Table
|Name
| Sole Voting Power
| Shared Voting Power
| Sole Dispositive Power
| Shared Dispositive Power
| Aggregate Amount Owned Power
| Percent of Class
|Sylebra HK Company Limited
| 0
| 4,231,582
| 0
| 4,231,582
| 4,231,582
| 19.7%
|Sylebra Capital Management Limited
| 0
| 4,231,582
| 0
| 4,231,582
| 4,231,582
| 19.7%
|Daniel Patrick Gibson
| 0
| 4,231,582
| 0
| 4,231,582
| 4,231,582
| 19.7%
Daniel Patrick GibsonSylebra Capital Management
Page 1 of 3 – SEC Filing
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 13D
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
(Amendment No. 2)*
Impinj, Inc.
(Name of Issuer)
Common STock, $0.001 par value per share
(Title of Class of Securities)
Matthew Whitehead, Chief Operating Officer / Authorized Signatory
20/F, 28 Hennessy Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
+852 2147 3196
(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)
October 30, 2018
(Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement)
If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition which is the subject
of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of 240.13d-1(e), 240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the
following box. [ ]
* The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person’s initial filing on this form with
respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter
disclosures provided in a prior cover page
The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be filed for the purposes of
Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the Act) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section
of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Instructions).
