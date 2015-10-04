13D Filing: James E. Flynn and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.: James E. Flynn filed an amended 13D.
Ownership Summary Table
|Name
|Sole Voting Power
|Shared Voting Power
|Sole Dispositive Power
|Shared Dispositive Power
|Aggregate Amount Owned Power
|Percent of Class
|Deerfield Mgmt IV
|0
|9,467,500
|0
|9,467,500
|9,467,500
|30.30%
|Deerfield Private Design Fund IV
|0
|9,467,500
|0
|9,467,500
|9,467,500
|30.30%
|Deerfield Management Company
|0
|9,497,500
|0
|9,497,500
|9,497,500
|30.39%
|James E. Flynn
|0
|9,497,500
|0
|9,497,500
|9,497,500
|30.39%
|Steven I. Hochberg
|0
|6,967,500
|0
|6,967,500
|6,967,500
|22.3%
Page 1 of 18 – SEC Filing
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE
13D
[Rule 13d-101]
INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED IN STATEMENTS FILED PURSUANT TO §
24.13d-1(a) AND AMENDMENTS THERETO FILED PURSUANT TO § 240.13D-2(a)
(Amendment No. )*
DFB
Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
(Name
of Issuer)
Common
Stock, par value $0.0001 per share
(Title
of Class of Securities)
23291E208
(CUSIP
Number)
|
David
Elliot
Deerfield
780
New
(212) 551-1600
With a copy to:
Jonathan
Mark
Katten
575
New
(212) 940-8800
(Name,
Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)
February
21, 2018
(Date
of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement)
If the filing person
has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing
this schedule because of §§ 240.13d-1(e), 240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box ☐.
Note: Schedules
filed in paper format shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See § 240.13d-7
for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.
(Continued on following
pages)
(Page 1 of 15 Pages)
* The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a
reporting person’s initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment
containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.
The information required on the remainder of this cover page
shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Act”)
or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however,
see the Notes).