Hedge Funds

13D Filing: James E. Flynn and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Published on March 6, 2018 at 9:43 am by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.: James E. Flynn filed an amended 13D.

You can check out Deerfield Management’s latest holdings and filings here.

Deerfield Management

You can access the original SEC filing by clicking here.

Ownership Summary Table

Name Sole Voting Power Shared Voting Power Sole Dispositive Power Shared Dispositive Power Aggregate Amount Owned Power Percent of Class
Deerfield Mgmt IV 0 9,467,500 0 9,467,500 9,467,500 30.30%
Deerfield Private Design Fund IV 0 9,467,500 0 9,467,500 9,467,500 30.30%
Deerfield Management Company 0 9,497,500 0 9,497,500 9,497,500 30.39%
James E. Flynn 0 9,497,500 0 9,497,500 9,497,500 30.39%
Steven I. Hochberg 0 6,967,500 0 6,967,500 6,967,500 22.3%

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE
13D

[Rule 13d-101]

INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED IN STATEMENTS FILED PURSUANT TO §
24.13d-1(a) AND AMENDMENTS THERETO FILED PURSUANT TO § 240.13D-2(a)

(Amendment No. )*

DFB
Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

(Name
of Issuer)

Common
Stock, par value $0.0001 per share

(Title
of Class of Securities)

23291E208

(CUSIP
Number)

David
Clark

Elliot
Press

Deerfield
Mgmt IV, L.P.

780
Third Avenue, 37th Floor

New
York, New York 10017

(212) 551-1600

With a copy to:

Jonathan
D Weiner, Esq.

Mark
D. Wood, Esq.

Katten
Muchin Rosenman LLP

575
Madison Avenue

New
York, New York 10022

(212) 940-8800

(Name,
Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)

February
21, 2018

(Date
of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement)

If the filing person
has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing
this schedule because of §§ 240.13d-1(e), 240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box ☐.

Note: Schedules
filed in paper format shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See § 240.13d-7
for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.

(Continued on following
pages)
* The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a
reporting person’s initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment
containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required on the remainder of this cover page
shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Act”)
or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however,
see the Notes).

