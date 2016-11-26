13D Filing: Fir Tree and Resolute Energy Corp (REN)

Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN): Jeffrey Tannenbaum’s Fir Tree filed an amended 13D.
Ownership Summary Table
|Name
|Sole Voting Power
|Shared Voting Power
|Sole Dispositive Power
|Shared Dispositive Power
|Aggregate Amount Owned Power
|Percent of Class
|Fir Tree Capital Management
|0
|1,616,027
|0
|1,616,027
|1,616,027
|7.15%
Page 1 of 5 – SEC Filing
|SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
|Washington, D.C. 20549
|SCHEDULE 13D/A
|Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
|(Amendment No. 1)*
|
Resolute
|(Name of Issuer)
|
Common Stock,
|(Title of Class of Securities)
|
76116A306
|(CUSIP Number)
|Brian Meyer
|Fir Tree Capital Management LP
|55 West 46th Street, 29th Floor
|New York, NY 10036
|(212) 599-0090
|Eleazer Klein, Esq.
|Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP
|919 Third Avenue
|New York, NY 10022
|
(212) 756-2000
|(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person
|Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)
|
March 1,
|(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of This Statement)
If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule
13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of Rule 13d-1(e), Rule
13d-1(f) or Rule 13d-1(g), check the following box. ¨
(Page 1 of 4 Pages)
______________________________
* The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting
person’s initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing
information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.
The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall
not be deemed to be “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Act”) or
otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however,
see the Notes).