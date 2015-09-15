10 Easy to Install Wireless Outdoor Security Cameras

Are you trying to find out easy to install wireless outdoor security cameras? In this article, we will discuss the best available options in the market that are easy to install and do not require a wire for connectivity. I just bought one of these security cameras from Amazon using Alexa and received a 50% discount during Black Friday. This camera is ranked #5 in our list.

Technology now makes it easier for us to protect our home and property and keep monitoring our loved ones using smart devices. Security cameras are the main part of a surveillance network and a smart connected camera allows users to keep their home and property safe. These security cameras are designed to withstand any type of weather conditions.

A home security camera is one of the best investments to keep your property safe. However, there are many types of cameras available on the market with different features that may not be right for every home. But, one thing that every homeowner wants is ease of installation. After all, who’d want to save a few bucks on the camera and then pay $150 to hire an electrician for installation. So, we are going to discuss the 10 wireless outdoor security cameras that are easy to install. A safe home is a happy home so make sure to check out our other article about the best gadgets for home security.

Selecting the right camera for your environment and needs is an important thing. There are some important features that you should focus on before buying a home security camera. The first thing is obviously the camera of the system. Look for features such as image quality, night vision, and footage record options. A good camera should be able to record in 720p or 1080p and offer viewing angles of 100 degrees or more. In addition, a good camera will offer two-way audio, smartphone integration, and sirens. Keep in mind local noise-control laws when buying a camera fitted with a 100+ decibel siren.

In addition to ease of installation, our focus in this article is on wireless connectivity. The wire-free devices are gaining popularity so people love to install wireless cameras and avoid using wires. A wireless camera will use a Wi-Fi connection and a wire-free power source.

To make a list of the 10 easy to install wireless outdoor security cameras, we have used a number of sources and review portals, including PC Magazine, Safewise, Reviews.org, and Tomsguide. We focused on two main features: ease of installation and wireless capability in security outdoor cameras. This ranking is based on the popularity of the cameras.

Let’s check out the easy to install security outdoor cameras.

10. TP-Link Kasa Cam Outdoor KC200

The TP-Link Kasa Cam Outdoor KC200 is an outdoor security camera that has an easy-to-install process. Using the Kasa Smart app, the device can be installed on any premises without a problem. It offers two-way audio for communication, 1080P video, live or recorded video options, the ability to stream live video to any Alexa or Google Assistant-supported display, motion and sound detection, and IP65 waterproof rating protection.

Price: $93.62