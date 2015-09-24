Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Lists-News

10 Best Selling Video Games in 2018

Published on April 30, 2018 at 1:23 am by Insider Monkey Team in Lists,News
Page 1 of 10
Next >>

What are the 10 Best Selling Video Games in 2018? Let’s find out. Video games have come a long way from the pong in 1972. Due to advances in computer programming, processing power, and graphics cards, many video games have graphics that can sometimes can be mistaken for the real thing. Many video games are also inherently social, allowing video game players to play with friends. Due to better graphics, more compelling storylines, and added interactivity, video games have arguably become a lot more fun.

Adam Ziaja / Shutterstock.com

Adam Ziaja / Shutterstock.com

The way people play video games has also changed. Whereas many people played video games on a dedicated console or PC in 80’s and early 90’s, many now play games on mobile smartphones. With the emergence of virtual and augmented reality, many will likely go use HoloLens or whatever Google or Facebook makes.

Like movies, video games come in a variety of genres. Some, like Grand Theft Auto, are simulation based and violent. Others, like World of Warcraft, are multiplayer and fantasy oriented. Yet others are based on America’s favorite sports, such as football, basketball, or baseball. Some video game franchises have been around for a long time. Madden Football, for example, has had over 20 different iterations and has been around for decades. Nintendo’s Mario Brothers has been around for even longer, and has spawned dozens of variants. Other big games such as Fortnite, have been around for less than a year. Some video games are simple and light hearted to play, others are more real life and plot-line heavy.

Although they widely vary in terms of features and genre, the 10 best selling video games in 2018 all share one thing in common in our list — they are fun to play and are affordable to purchase. Due to their addictiveness and their affordability, each of the video games on our list has generated considerable revenue for their makers and hundreds of thousands of hours of enjoyment for their players.

In terms of the total market, year to date sales have been robust, with total software spending rising 8% year over year, thanks in large part to Nintendo Switch titles. Total spending on software numbered $613 million in March alone.

So without further elaboration, let’s analyze the 10 best selling video games in 2018 so far. As a note, many of these titles are published by publicly traded companies such as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), NINTENDO Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS: NTDOY)Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE:SNE)TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO), and Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Others are published by private companies. 

#10 Mario Kart 8

console, gaming, entertaiment, nintendo, video

Barone Firenze / Shutterstock.com

Number ten on our list of 10 Best Selling Video Games in 2018 is NINTENDO Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS: NTDOY)’s Mario Kart 8. Mario Kart is a racing game where gamers can be iconic characters such as Mario or Luigi and race versus computer and friends alike. It’s also really fun to play according to game purchases. According to NINTENDO Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS: NTDOY), Mario Kart 8 has sold 8.42 million copies for the Wii U and 37.1 million for the Wii since inception.

Follow Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)
Trade (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Now!

Page 1 of 10
Next >>
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
10 Biggest Video Game Companies in the World in 201810 Most Hated Companies in America Right NowFive Best iGaming Companies to Invest In2 Bulls, 1 Bear: Sohn Conference Takes On Facebook (FB), GrubHub (GRUB), Box...Sohn Conference: D. R. Horton (DHI), Assured Guaranty (AGO), and Palo Alto...Why it May be Time to Give Education Stocks Another Chance

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Lists
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2016 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.