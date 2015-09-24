What are the 10 Best Selling Video Games in 2018? Let’s find out. Video games have come a long way from the pong in 1972. Due to advances in computer programming, processing power, and graphics cards, many video games have graphics that can sometimes can be mistaken for the real thing. Many video games are also inherently social, allowing video game players to play with friends. Due to better graphics, more compelling storylines, and added interactivity, video games have arguably become a lot more fun.

The way people play video games has also changed. Whereas many people played video games on a dedicated console or PC in 80’s and early 90’s, many now play games on mobile smartphones. With the emergence of virtual and augmented reality, many will likely go use HoloLens or whatever Google or Facebook makes.

Like movies, video games come in a variety of genres. Some, like Grand Theft Auto, are simulation based and violent. Others, like World of Warcraft, are multiplayer and fantasy oriented. Yet others are based on America’s favorite sports, such as football, basketball, or baseball. Some video game franchises have been around for a long time. Madden Football, for example, has had over 20 different iterations and has been around for decades. Nintendo’s Mario Brothers has been around for even longer, and has spawned dozens of variants. Other big games such as Fortnite, have been around for less than a year. Some video games are simple and light hearted to play, others are more real life and plot-line heavy.

Although they widely vary in terms of features and genre, the 10 best selling video games in 2018 all share one thing in common in our list — they are fun to play and are affordable to purchase. Due to their addictiveness and their affordability, each of the video games on our list has generated considerable revenue for their makers and hundreds of thousands of hours of enjoyment for their players.

In terms of the total market, year to date sales have been robust, with total software spending rising 8% year over year, thanks in large part to Nintendo Switch titles. Total spending on software numbered $613 million in March alone.

So without further elaboration, let’s analyze the 10 best selling video games in 2018 so far. As a note, many of these titles are published by publicly traded companies such as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), NINTENDO Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS: NTDOY), Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE:SNE), TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO), and Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Others are published by private companies.

#10 Mario Kart 8

Number ten on our list of 10 Best Selling Video Games in 2018 is NINTENDO Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS: NTDOY)’s Mario Kart 8. Mario Kart is a racing game where gamers can be iconic characters such as Mario or Luigi and race versus computer and friends alike. It’s also really fun to play according to game purchases. According to NINTENDO Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS: NTDOY), Mario Kart 8 has sold 8.42 million copies for the Wii U and 37.1 million for the Wii since inception.