You Need To Answer These 2 Questions Before Buying Amber Road Inc (AMBR)?

Altai Capital sent the following letter to Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR)’s board earlier this week.

After reading the letter we got the impression that Amber Road’s management isn’t doing what it can do to maximize shareholder value and needs to go. In the letter Altai Capital makes its case for the following statements:

– Poor operational execution has caused Amber Road’s stock price to decline over 50% since its 2014 initial public offering (“IPO”)

– Amber Road lacks both the scale and the profitability to be valued highly as a stand-alone company;

– Amber Road is underfunded, leaving it bereft of growth capital and vulnerable to an economic downturn;

– While Amber Road’s shareholders have suffered significant value destruction, the Board has paid Chief Executive Officer James Preuninger over $9 million since Amber Road’s IPO; and

– Despite refusing to engage with E2open, which offered $10.50 per share (the “Offer Price”) to acquire Amber Road in February of this year (a 52% premium to the share price at the time of the offer and a 27% premium to Amber Road’s closing share price on December 14, 2018), Amber Road management continues to sell their own shares in the open market at prices below the Offer Price.

Let's take a peek at the key hedge fund action regarding Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) before talking about which two questions you need to answer affirmatively before buying the stock.

Let’s take a peek at the key hedge fund action regarding Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) before talking about which two questions you need to answer affirmatively before buying the stock.

How are hedge funds trading Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 8 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 10 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in AMBR heading into this year. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Royce & Associates held the most valuable stake in Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR), which was worth $16.8 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $9.5 million worth of shares. Moreover, D E Shaw, Two Sigma Advisors, and Millennium Management were also bullish on Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

We view hedge fund activity in the stock unfavorable, but in this case there was only a single hedge fund selling its entire position: Boardman Bay Capital Management. One hedge fund selling its entire position doesn’t always imply a bearish intent. Theoretically a hedge fund may decide to sell a promising position in order to invest the proceeds in a more promising idea. However, we don’t think this is the case in this case because only one of the 800+ hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey identified as a viable investment and initiated a position in the stock (that fund was Marshall Wace LLP).

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR). We will take a look at BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT), Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC), New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV), and North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) (NYSE:NOA). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to AMBR’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position MQT 1 820 0 NHTC 9 34115 3 NBEV 1 90 0 NOA 5 43287 1 Average 4 19578 1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 4 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $20 million. That figure was $32 million in AMBR’s case. Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) is the least popular one with only 1 bullish hedge fund positions. Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average.

Overall, though, most of these hedge funds are quant hedge funds, not activist investors. We aren’t very confident about Altai Capital’s ability in waging a successful proxy battle and ousting the company’s management. So, the first question that you need to answer is whether Altai Capital can oust the management.

The market conditions changed dramatically. Tech valuations came down and “buy the dip” mentality was replace with “sell the relief rally”. We aren’t sure that E2open or any other buyer would be interested in buying the company for $10.50 a share at this point in time. So, this is the second question you need to answer before buying this stock.

What would we do? We would stay away from Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR). There are a lot of stocks in the market with better risk-return characteristics that don’t require a “white knight” saving the company.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.