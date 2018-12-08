Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Published on December 9, 2018 at 3:09 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period that ended September 30, so let’s proceed with the discussion of the hedge fund sentiment on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) shareholders have witnessed an increase in enthusiasm from smart money of late. WH was in 39 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 34 hedge funds in our database with WH positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that WH isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are tons of indicators market participants employ to value publicly traded companies. Two of the most under-the-radar indicators are hedge fund and insider trading moves. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best money managers can outclass their index-focused peers by a very impressive margin (see the details here).

Ken Griffin

Let’s view the latest hedge fund action regarding Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Hedge fund activity in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

#N/A

No of Hedge Funds with WH Positions

Among these funds, Iridian Asset Management held the most valuable stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH), which was worth $263.2 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Long Pond Capital which amassed $166.1 million worth of shares. Moreover, Citadel Investment Group, Incline Global Management, and D E Shaw were also bullish on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As industrywide interest jumped, specific money managers have jumped into Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) headfirst. Incline Global Management, managed by Jeff Lignelli, assembled the most outsized call position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH). Incline Global Management had $13.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ian Simm’s Impax Asset Management also initiated a $13 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new WH positions are Austin Wiggins Hopper’s AWH Capital, Ian Cumming and Joseph Steinberg’s Leucadia National, and Tom Sandell’s Sandell Asset Management.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH). We will take a look at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT), Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA), Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON), and Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (NYSE:SMI). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to WH’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
GT 25 654247 3
HTA 16 321403 1
SON 23 93175 3
SMI 5 7782 3
Average 17.25 269152 2.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $269 million. That figure was $992 million in WH’s case. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (NYSE:SMI) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund Sentiment Is Stagnant On Portland General Electric Company (POR)Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS...Is The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Dumping Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)Is PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Perspecta (PRSP), Wyndham Hotels (WH) Tops Among Hedge Funds’ Favorite Newly-Listed Stocks Is Willbros Group Inc (WG) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Synergy Resources Corp (SYRG) The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.