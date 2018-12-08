Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period that ended September 30, so let’s proceed with the discussion of the hedge fund sentiment on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) shareholders have witnessed an increase in enthusiasm from smart money of late. WH was in 39 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 34 hedge funds in our database with WH positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that WH isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are tons of indicators market participants employ to value publicly traded companies. Two of the most under-the-radar indicators are hedge fund and insider trading moves. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best money managers can outclass their index-focused peers by a very impressive margin (see the details here).

Let’s view the latest hedge fund action regarding Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Hedge fund activity in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Among these funds, Iridian Asset Management held the most valuable stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH), which was worth $263.2 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Long Pond Capital which amassed $166.1 million worth of shares. Moreover, Citadel Investment Group, Incline Global Management, and D E Shaw were also bullish on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As industrywide interest jumped, specific money managers have jumped into Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) headfirst. Incline Global Management, managed by Jeff Lignelli, assembled the most outsized call position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH). Incline Global Management had $13.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ian Simm’s Impax Asset Management also initiated a $13 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new WH positions are Austin Wiggins Hopper’s AWH Capital, Ian Cumming and Joseph Steinberg’s Leucadia National, and Tom Sandell’s Sandell Asset Management.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH). We will take a look at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT), Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA), Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON), and Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (NYSE:SMI). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to WH’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position GT 25 654247 3 HTA 16 321403 1 SON 23 93175 3 SMI 5 7782 3 Average 17.25 269152 2.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $269 million. That figure was $992 million in WH’s case. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (NYSE:SMI) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.