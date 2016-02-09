Woodson Capital Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings

Companies 0 See All
Published on January 16, 2019 at 2:17 pm by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Funds
Woodson Capital Management is a New York-based hedge fund, founded back in 2009, by James Woodson Davis, the fund’s current owner and portfolio manager. Prior to starting his own fund, Mr.Davis sharpened his investment knowledge at Venesprie Capital, Tiger Management, and Axial Capital, where he worked as an analyst. He holds MSA, MBA in Accounting, Finance from Wake Forest University and BA in History from Davidson College. Woodson Capital Management is one of the Tiger Seeds, being supported by billionaire Julian Roberston from Tiger Management.

The fund is mostly focused on investing in companies from the Technology and Consumer sectors, applying long/short investment strategy. It had generated good returns in recent years. Its Woodson Capital Partners generated a return of 3.84% back in 2013, 3.61% in 2014, 20.06% in 2015, 0.95% in 2016, 31.32% in 2017, and 16.72% in 2018 YTD (October 10, 2018). Whereas its total return amounted to 162.83%, and compound annual return was 11.8%. Woodson Capital Partners’ worst drawdown was 9.95. According to its Form ADV from March 2018, the fund managed around $378.7 million in regulatory assets under management.

At the end of September 30, 2018, Woodson Capital Management’s equity portfolio was valued $376.7 million, and it counted around 30 holdings. The largest position was in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL), a company that sells a variety of snack products and other nutritional foods. During the third quarter, the fund raised its stake in the company by 8% to 1.27 million shares, worth around $24.65 million. Simply Good Foods has a market cap of $1.59 billion; over the past 12 months, its stock gained 41.19% and at the moment of writing, it is trading at $19.40. In its last financial report for the first quarter 2019, the company reported an increase in net sales by 13.5% from the first quarter 2018 to $120.9 million. Earnings per diluted share were $0.18, representing another increase of $0.04 per diluted share. More about some other fund’s third quarter positions you can read on the next page.

