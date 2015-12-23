Companies 0 See All
News

Wiedower Capital 1H’18 Investor Letter

Published on July 17, 2018 at 5:09 am by M.Nadeem
I’ve also come to accept that I don’t enjoy the actual process of buying and selling stocks. I don’t like checking stock prices and volume, placing orders, and keeping up with trades. Hell, I don’t even like opening Interactive Brokers. Sometimes I go weeks without logging into Interactive Brokers and that’s perfectly fine by me. Buying and selling positions is a major mental distraction...
