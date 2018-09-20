Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

News

Why RiverPark Sees Growth Potential in Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Published on September 20, 2018 at 10:14 am by M.Nadeem in News
Share Tweet Share Email

In its Q2’18 investor letter, the RiverPark Large Growth Fund discussed Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) and other stocks. In this article, we’re focusing on Northrop Grumman whose shares, according to the fund’s letter, “detracted from performance for the quarter as the defense sector, as a whole, reacted negatively to the lessening of tensions with North Korea as well as sector rotation away from this previously outperforming category.” However, the fund believes that the company is “well positioned to outgrow the industry given its focus on aerospace, high technology content and the potential synergies from the Orbital ATK acquisition.” Let’s take a look at the fund’s comments about NOC.

NOC shares detracted from performance for the quarter as the defense sector, as a whole, reacted negatively to the lessening of tensions with North Korea as well as sector rotation away from this previously outperforming category. NOC’s decline in the quarter was despite the positive news of the company closing its Orbital ATK acquisition and management increasing guidance for both EPS and FCF.

We believe that the defense industry’s fundamentals have improved substantially over the past year given the anticipated increase in defense spending following several years of sequestered budgets. We also continue to believe that Northrop is well positioned to outgrow the industry given its focus on aerospace, high technology content and the potential synergies from the Orbital ATK acquisition. NOC has about 20% of its revenue coming from aircraft programs, such as the B-21, E-2D, and the F-35 (up 30% year-over-year in the first quarter), which are growing at more than 20% per year – a significantly higher rate than overall defense budget growth (anticipated to be 5-6% per year). NOC also has the potential to win a large portion of the pending $100 billion Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent intercontinental ballistic missile weapon system program that is expected to be awarded in 2019. Although the Street expects mid-to-high single-digit revenue growth for the company, relatively in-line with the expected defense budget growth, we believe the company can comfortably exceed that growth rate while also further expanding its margins through increased scale and strong execution. We continue to look for double-digit operating income growth from NOC in the years to come that should continue to be augmented by strategic acquisitions, debt pay down and continued share buybacks from more than $2 billion of annual free cash flow.

Northrop Grumman

Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) are up 3.58% since the start of the year. The stock, over the past three months, has moved up 1.33% while the share price has jumped 13.27% over the past 12 months. NOC – which was closed at 312.26 on Wednesday – has a consensus average target price of $360 and a consensus average recommendation of ‘OVERWEIGHT’, to analysts polled by FactSet Research.

If we look at our database, Northrop Grumman isn’t a very popular stock among hedge funds covered by Insider Monkey. As of the end of the second quarter of 2018, there were 41 funds in our database with positions in the company.

Disclosure: none

Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
CarMax (KMX) Is ‘Compelling and Profitable Unit Growth’ Story in...Why RiverPark Is Bullish On Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN)RiverPark Sees ‘Extremely Bright’ Future For Align Technology (...Why RiverPark Thinks Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) Is Extremely Attractive Stock...Why RiverPark Bullish On EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG)LKQ Corporation (LKQ): RiverPark Is Crazy About It

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.