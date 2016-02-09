Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Fund Investor Letters-Hedge Funds-News-Stock Analysis

What Does Rhizome Partners Think About CLMT’s Recent Performance?

Published on October 3, 2019 at 6:29 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Fund Investor Letters,Hedge Funds,News,Stock Analysis
Share Tweet Share Email

Insider Monkey published the Q2 2019 Commentary of Rhizome Partners, you may read it here. In the said letter, Rhizome’s Managing Partner Bill Chen talked about Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT).

Chen defined Calumet as a “distressed special situation investment” for Rhizome Partners. He added that the leverage and oddball nature of the company result in an “orphaned stock” that has an unclear best owner shareholder base. However, he said that he likes what Calumet is doing recently. According to him, the company’s culture is improving and becoming more competitive. He also praised Calumet’s style of investing in higher ROIC products like TruFuel and Versagel. He thinks that the company will sell the fuel refineries within the next year, which could result in a deleveraging event. Chen believes that Calumet may deleverage faster than he previously thought.

stock analysis

Here’s Rhizome’s full commentary on Calumet Specialty Products:

“Calumet Specialty Products – This specialty chemical manufacturer is a distressed special situation investment for us. It is a specialty chemical company placed inside a Master Limited Partnership and covered by fuel refining analysts.  The leverage and oddball nature results in an orphaned stock with no obvious best owner shareholder base.

Q2 2019 Updates – At the end of Q2, Calumet bonds traded between 96 to 100 cents on the dollar.  This is a strong recovery from the high 70s to low 80s that the bonds traded during the fourth quarter of 2018.  The company reported healthy results for Q1 and indicated that they have bought back a total of $50 million of bonds as of May 10th.  We participated in an investor meeting hosted by Goldman Sachs in New York City in mid‐May and were able to get 2‐3 hours of face time with the management team.

It is apparent that we were the more knowledgeable shareholder in the group as our questions tended to be more granular and qualitative while other participants tend to ask more “intro level” questions.  We heard lots of “anecdotes” of process improvements on an organizational level at Calumet.  We believe that Calumet’s culture is improving and becoming more competitive over time.  Calumet continues to invest in branded and higher ROIC products such as TruFuel and Versagel.  Increases of EBITDA for branded and cosmetic products have a 10‐12x multiplier effect as these better businesses command higher multiples.  We are also more convinced that Calumet will likely sell the fuel refineries in the next 12 months as specialty EBITDA normalizes upward while the fuel refining EBITDA normalizes downward following a “windfall” year in 2018.  Thus, selling fuel refineries in 2019 will result in a “de‐leveraging” event while selling them in 2018 would have the opposite effect and would result in Calumet missing out on the refining free cash flow from 2018.  We are watching what Calumet is doing and we like what we are seeing.

We recently built a bear, base, and best case scenario analysis on the de‐leveraging outcomes assuming various sale prices of the Montana and San Antonio fuel refineries.  It is possible that Calumet could potentially de‐lever to $560mm, $737mm, and $894mm of net debt by March 2021 under our best, base, and bear case scenarios.  Our key assumptions consist of a range from $400mm to $525mm of proceeds from the sale of the two non‐core fuel refineries and $180 to $220mm of specialty EBITDA in the remaining company.   In the bear case scenario, capital markets will play a much bigger role in determining the refinancing of Calumet’s 2021 bonds and at what interest rate.  Under both base and best scenarios, Calumet may be able to pay off the entirety of the 2021 maturity of $900mm through asset divestitures, free cash flow generation, and drawing a small amount of the revolver.  We had not previously considered the potential to pay down the 2021 bond without accessing the capital markets.  This change in perception is due to our discovery that fuel refineries, despite being a cyclical and capital intensive business, do have attractive features that are very different than low barrier businesses such as container shipping.  NIMBY‐ism plays a large role in limiting the new construction of refineries in the US.  This is very different than shipping assets where the increase in supply is almost guaranteed and often subsidized by various Asian governments because shipbuilding creates lots of blue collar jobs.  We believe that we have previously underestimated the potential proceeds of “Badco” in an asset sale.  Thus, we were a bit stunned to come to the realization that Calumet could potentially de‐ lever much faster than we previously thought.”

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Kyle Bass, Ray Dalio, Fortress Investment...Here is the Second Most Popular Stock Among Hedge FundsUS Equities: Resilient Force or Case Study in Denial?Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, Ray Dalio, Highland Capital...Here is How Hedge Funds’ Most Popular Stock Performed in Q3Why is Rhizome Partners Bullish About LAACZ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Kyle Bass, Ray Dalio, Fortress Investment Group, CVS Health Corp (CVS), and More Why is Rhizome Partners Bullish About LAACZ? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, Ray Dalio, Highland Capital Management, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA), Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA), and More Here is How Hedge Funds’ Most Popular Stock Performed in Q3 Does Rhizome Partners Still Believe in BERY? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Kyle Bass, Cliff Asness, Crispin Odey, Tiger Management, Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM), Alphabet Inc (GOOGL), and More Avenir Corporation’s 2019 Midyear Review 10 Biggest Companies That Offer Pensions 15 Wealthiest Families in the World vs. First Generation Ultra Billionaires 5 Makeup Companies that Don’t Test on Animals
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.