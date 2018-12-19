Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Published on December 19, 2018 at 1:59 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The market has been volatile as the Federal Reserve continues its rate hikes to normalize the interest rates. Small cap stocks have been hit hard as a result, as the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) has underperformed the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by about 4 percentage points through November 16th. SEC filings and hedge fund investor letters indicate that the smart money seems to be paring back their overall long exposure since summer months, and the funds’ movements is one of the reasons why the major indexes have retraced. In this article, we analyze what the smart money thinks of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) and find out how it is affected by hedge funds’ moves.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) investors should pay attention to an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers of late. Our calculations also showed that WST isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

According to most investors, hedge funds are perceived as unimportant, old investment vehicles of the past. While there are greater than 8,000 funds in operation at present, Our experts hone in on the top tier of this club, about 700 funds. These investment experts control bulk of the smart money’s total asset base, and by tailing their unrivaled investments, Insider Monkey has unsheathed a number of investment strategies that have historically defeated the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy beat the S&P 500 index by 6 percentage points annually since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 24% since February 2017 (through December 3rd) even though the market was up nearly 23% during the same period. We just shared a list of 11 short targets in our latest quarterly update.

Phill Gross, Adage Capital Management

We’re going to take a peek at the new hedge fund action encompassing West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Hedge fund activity in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 31% from the second quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards WST over the last 13 quarters. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

WST_dec2018

More specifically, Fisher Asset Management was the largest shareholder of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST), with a stake worth $113.9 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Fisher Asset Management was Intermede Investment Partners, which amassed a stake valued at $31.2 million. Renaissance Technologies, Rock Springs Capital Management, and Adage Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As one would reasonably expect, some big names have been driving this bullishness. Adage Capital Management, managed by Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson, initiated the most outsized position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST). Adage Capital Management had $18.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Lee Ainslie’s Maverick Capital also initiated a $5.2 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new WST investors: Joel Greenblatt’s Gotham Asset Management, Andrew Feldstein and Stephen Siderow’s Blue Mountain Capital, and Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) but similarly valued. These stocks are Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM), NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI), Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA), and Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to WST’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ATHM 18 615842 0
NI 13 626278 0
ENIA 11 60929 0
PSO 3 18126 -3
Average 11.25 330294 -0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 11.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $330 million. That figure was $253 million in WST’s case. Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard ATHM might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Dumping Interface, Inc. (TILE)iQIYI, Inc. (IQ): Hedge Fund Sentiment UnchangedIs Insmed Incorporated (INSM) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Betting On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)Is Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) A Good Stock To Buy?Imperial Oil Limited (IMO): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Are Selling West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Do Hedge Funds Love West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)? West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST): Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About It, Insider Sentiment Unchanged This Metric Says You Are Smart to Buy Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC): Here is What Hedge Funds and Insiders Think About Is Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Thoratec Corporation (THOR): Hedge Funds Are Bullish and Insiders Are Undecided, What Should You Do? 10 Easiest Winter Olympic Sports to Qualify for 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.