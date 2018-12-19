Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Published on December 19, 2018 at 1:22 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Reputable billionaire investors such as Nelson Peltz and David Tepper generate exorbitant profits for their wealthy accredited investors (a minimum of $1 million in investable assets would be required to invest in a hedge fund and most successful hedge funds won’t accept your savings unless you commit at least $5 million) by pinpointing winning small-cap stocks. There is little or no publicly-available information at all on some of these small companies, which makes it hard for an individual investor to pin down a winner within the small-cap space. However, hedge funds and other big asset managers can do the due diligence and analysis for you instead, thanks to their highly-skilled research teams and vast resources to conduct an appropriate evaluation process. Looking for potential winners within the small-cap galaxy of stocks? We believe following the smart money is a good starting point.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the third quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 17 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. At the end of this article we will also compare WDR to other stocks including Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE), AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR), and Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) to get a better sense of its popularity.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 6.3% year to date (through December 3rd) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Ken Fisher FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT

Let’s take a gander at the latest hedge fund action regarding Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR).

Hedge fund activity in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

At Q3’s end, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 14 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in WDR heading into this year. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

WDR_dec2018

More specifically, Fisher Asset Management was the largest shareholder of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR), with a stake worth $38.5 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Fisher Asset Management was GAMCO Investors, which amassed a stake valued at $34.9 million. Citadel Investment Group, Two Sigma Advisors, and AQR Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Judging by the fact that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has faced declining sentiment from hedge fund managers, it’s easy to see that there lies a certain “tier” of hedge funds that decided to sell off their full holdings last quarter. At the top of the heap, Gregg Moskowitz’s Interval Partners sold off the biggest investment of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $1.2 million in stock, and Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $0.3 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE), AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR), Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA), and NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB). This group of stocks’ market values match WDR’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
WAGE 12 55256 -1
AIR 22 121956 6
ACIA 17 64336 6
NBTB 8 11663 -1
Average 14.75 63303 2.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $63 million. That figure was $146 million in WDR’s case. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard AIR might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
iQIYI, Inc. (IQ): Hedge Fund Sentiment UnchangedImperial Oil Limited (IMO): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Is Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Betting On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)Is Insmed Incorporated (INSM) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Dumping Interface, Inc. (TILE)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds’ Updated Take On Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) Billionaire Mario Gabelli Lays Out 5 Finance Stocks That Should Get a Trump Boost What Has Investors Spooked About These 5 Stocks Today? Why These 5 Stocks Are Pulling the Market Down on Tuesday Is Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) A Good Stock To Buy? SVB Financial Group (SIVB), Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR), Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ): Ken Fisher’s Top Small-Cap Picks Fortress Investment Group LLC (FIG): Insiders Aren’t Crazy About It But Hedge Funds Love It 10 Easiest Winter Olympic Sports to Qualify for 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.