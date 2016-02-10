Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Fund Investor Letters-Hedge Funds-News

Vltava Fund Q1 2019 Investor Letter

Published on April 5, 2019 at 9:02 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Fund Investor Letters,Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Vltava Fund is a global equity Czech Republic-based investment fund that was founded by Daniel Gladiš five years ago. The fund looks for the companies that are temporary trading at much lower prices than their intrinsic values, and from which it expects to provide steady cash flows to its shareholders in various forms, such as dividends and share buy-backs. Previously, Daniel Gladiš, the fund’s portfolio manager and founder, was a member of the Board of Directors of ABN AMRO Asset Management and founder and director of Atlantik finanční trhy, a.s., member of the Prague Stock Exchange. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a graduate of Brno University of Technology. Recently, Vlatava Fund released its Investor Letter for the first quarter of 2019, a copy of which you can download below.

In the letter, Daniel Gladiš compares the skills of a good investor to those of a professional athlete, explains why the fund sold out all the remaining shares of Pandora A/S, a Danish jewelry maker during the first quarter, ending the letter with the announcement of a new position in its British portfolio.

“Using the money freed up, we expanded our British portfolio by one position. Due to Brexit, the British market is still among the least favoured, and, to use a Wall Street expression, is perhaps currently“ the most undercrowded trade”. it cheap and abundant in attractive investments. We managed to find a company that is a global leader in a relatively unknown field not correlated with the overall economic cycle. In fact, it has a tendency to economic downturns. And it has nothing to do with fashion!”

You can download a copy of Vltava Fund’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter here:

dopis_53_en

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)?Is Seagate Technology (STX) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Haven’t Been This Bullish On DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Since 2015...Do Hedge Funds Love Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN...Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)? Hedge Funds Haven’t Been This Bullish On DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Since 2015 Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN)? Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On WellCare Health Plans (WCG) Sean Murphy’s Game Creek Capital’s Return, AUM, and Holdings Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Third Point, Sarissa Capital, Citadel LLC, Point72 Asset Management, Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI), Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (CYCN), and More The Hottest New Hedge Fund of 2018 Is Buying These Stocks 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V) Ten of the Most Common Addictions
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.