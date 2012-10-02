ValueAct Capital’s CBRE Recommendation Delivers 150% Gain

This is how we shared Jeff Ubben’s CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) stock pitch more than 6 years ago:

“On October 2, 2012, ValueAct Capital‘s fearless leader Jeffrey Ubben made a presentation on Day 2 of the 8th Annual Value Investing Congress in New York. Entitled “Avoiding Complexity and the VAC Circle of Life”, Ubben discussed several aspects of his investment philosophy during his presentation as well as the lessons he had learned through his years of triumphs and failures managing his own firm, and prior to that, serving as a managing partner at Blum Partners, and managing the Fidelity Value Fund. Among other things, he touched on the importance of steering clear of complex, unfocused businesses, as just one failure of its many parts can drag the rest down with it. Ubben also touched on the need to avoid companies with bad governance, instead putting oneself in a favorable position from the start of an investment rather than behind the eight ball with a dearth of problems to fix and a recalcitrant management team to butt heads with. This is particularly relevant for Ubben, who takes activist positions in the majority of his investments and seeks to work closely with management and the board to facilitate positive change.”

You can see Ubben’s CBRE powerpoint presentation here.

At that time CBRE shares were trading at $19 per share. This week Ubben’s long-term activist value hedge fund sold 6.7 million shares of CBRE for $49.51 per share. Tech heavy S&P 500 Index returned around 120% since then whereas CBRE delivered gains north of 150%.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.