Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Macroeconomic Predictions-News-Stock Analysis

US Equities: Resilient Force or Case Study in Denial?

Published on October 2, 2019 at 2:34 pm by Aswath Damodaran in Macroeconomic Predictions,News,Stock Analysis
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 6
Next >>
As readers of this blog know, I don’t write much about whether stocks collectively are over or under priced, other than my usual start of the year posts about markets or in response to market crisis. There are two reasons. The first is that there is nothing new or insightful that I can bring to overall market analysis, and I generally find most market punditry, including my own, to be more a hindrance than a help, when it comes to investing.

 

 The second is that I am a terrible market timer, and having learned that lesson, try as best as I can to steer away from prognosticating about future market direction. That said, as markets test their highs, talk of market bubbles has moved back to the front pages, and I think it is time that we have this debate again, though I have a sense that we are revisiting old arguments.

 

stock, exchange, trade, ipo, market, london, share, rate, sales, price, new, york, profit, index, broker, chart, rising, falling, street, frankfurt, wall, world, cash, points, display,

lassedesignen/Shutterstock.com

 

Who are you going to believe?
One reason that investors are conflicted and confused about what is coming next is because there is are clearly political and economic storms that are on the horizon, and there seems to be no consensus on what those storms will mean for markets. The US equity market itself has been resilient, taking bad macroeconomic and political news in stride, and a bad day, week or month seems to be followed by a strong one, often leaving the market unchanged but investors wrung out. Investors themselves seem to be split down the middle, with the optimists winning out in one period and the pessimists in the next one. One measure of investor skittishness is stock price variability, most easily measured with the VIX, a forward-looking estimate of market volatility:

 

 

Here again, the market’s message seems to be at odds with the stories that we read about investor uncertainty, with the VIX levels, at least on average, unchanged from prior years. If you follow the market and macroeconomic experts either in print or on the screen, they seem for the most part either terrified or befuddled, with many seeing darkness wherever they look. As in the Christmas Carol, the ghosts of market gurus from past crises have risen, convinced that their skill in calling the last correction provides special insight on this market. In the process, many of them are showing that their success in market timing was more luck than skill, often revealing astonishing levels of ignorance about instruments and markets. (At the risk of upsetting those of you who believe these gurus, GE is not Enron and index funds are not responsible for creating market bubbles…)

 

Page 1 of 6
Next >>

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Does Rhizome Partners Still Believe in BERY?Was Rhizome Partners Right About Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (GRIF)?Hedge Fund Mangrove Partners’ Top Stock PicksHere is the Second Most Popular Stock Among Hedge FundsHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Kyle Bass, Cliff Asness, Crispin Odey,...Here is How Hedge Funds’ Most Popular Stock Performed in Q3

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here is How Hedge Funds’ Most Popular Stock Performed in Q3 Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Kyle Bass, Cliff Asness, Crispin Odey, Tiger Management, Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM), Alphabet Inc (GOOGL), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Nelson Peltz, Leon Cooperman, Howard Marks, Facebook Inc. (FB), Oppenheimer Holdings Inc (OPY), and More Billionaire Leon Cooperman Can’t Stop Talking About How Cheap These 5 Stocks Are Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Nelson Obus, John Paulson, Elliott Management, CQS Cayman LP, Facebook, Inc. (FB), RBB Bancorp (RBB), and More 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds in Q2 of 2019 Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Einhorn, Anthony Scaramucci, Ray Dalio, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (BCSF), Union Bankshares Inc (UNB), and More 10 Biggest Companies That Offer Pensions 15 Wealthiest Families in the World vs. First Generation Ultra Billionaires 5 Makeup Companies that Don’t Test on Animals
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.