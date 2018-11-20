Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Published on December 21, 2018 at 10:36 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Based on the fact that hedge funds have collectively under-performed the market for several years, it would be easy to assume that their stock picks simply aren’t very good. However, our research shows this not to be the case. In fact, when it comes to their very top picks collectively, they show a strong ability to pick winning stocks. This year hedge funds’ top 30 stock picks easily bested the broader market, at 6.7% compared to 2.6%, despite there being a few duds in there like Facebook (even their collective wisdom isn’t perfect). The results show that there is plenty of merit to imitating the collective wisdom of top investors.

Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ:HEAR) has experienced an increase in hedge fund interest lately. HEAR was in 13 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. There were 7 hedge funds in our database with HEAR positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that HEAR isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Millennium Management, Catapult Capital Management

Let’s view the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ:HEAR).

What does the smart money think about Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ:HEAR)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 86% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in HEAR over the last 13 quarters. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

HEAR_dec2018

The largest stake in Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ:HEAR) was held by Manatuck Hill Partners, which reported holding $7.7 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Harvest Capital Strategies with a $7.7 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Newtyn Management, Millennium Management, and Two Sigma Advisors.

Now, some big names were leading the bulls’ herd. Harvest Capital Strategies, managed by Joseph A. Jolson, established the largest position in Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ:HEAR). Harvest Capital Strategies had $7.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management also initiated a $3.6 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new HEAR positions are David Fiszel’s Honeycomb Asset Management, Leon Shaulov’s Maplelane Capital, and Joel Greenblatt’s Gotham Asset Management.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ:HEAR). These stocks are BG Staffing Inc (NYSE:BGSF), Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI), HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC), and PICO Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble HEAR’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BGSF 7 9664 3
BPI 17 74384 1
HCHC 12 13639 0
PICO 10 33626 0
Average 11.5 32828 1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 11.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $33 million. That figure was $46 million in HEAR’s case. Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand BG Staffing Inc (NYSE:BGSF) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ:HEAR) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard BPI might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)TechTarget Inc (TTGT): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Is Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds...Strayer Education Inc (STRA): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Billionaire Jeff Vinik Resurfaces and Bets on Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR) 3 Fortnite Stocks Cashing In On The Battle Royale Game’s Ridiculous Success Why Are These 4 Stocks Gaining Ground Today? Three Stocks Surge on Monday but See What Hedge Funds Say about Their Long-Term Run Three Stocks With Heavy Insider Buying ~ Apollo Global Management LLC (APO), Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), And Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) Why Digimarc Corp (DMRC), Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR) & Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Surged Last Week 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018 15 Unfriendliest Cities in the US in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.