Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Fund Investor Letters-Hedge Funds-News

Trend Capital’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter

Published on April 30, 2019 at 4:50 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Fund Investor Letters,Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Trend Capital recently released its Q1 2019 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download below. Among other things, the fund reported a return of 1.5% for the quarter.

“Q1 2019 Performance Summary

While the performance for the quarter was modestly positive, we believe we have laid the foundation for a solid year of performance, especially since the macro back-drop is turning out more or less as anticipated.

In our last letter, while we anticipated that global growth would slow, we argued that the risk of a recession in 2019 or even 2020 was extremely low. The challenge we anticipated for markets was that global growth was slowing at the same time as central banks were winding down quantitative easing. For us the global growth story went through China. As long as the US and China resolved their trade dispute, the global economy would be okay. What has definitely surprised us is the speed with which the Fed was willing to do a dramatic U-turn on policy and the extent of the market rally.

The Fed going on hold informed us that the environment for carry was likely to be very good, especially in EM. Hence, we positioned ourselves long carry in EM via both currency and credit while hedging via buying protection in developed markets credit indices, where valuations are stretched and creditor protection has weakened.

Our positioning on the long side of our portfolio worked. While the short side of the portfolio performed its function, the sharp rally in high yield credit ending up costing us more than we would have liked. Volatility in Argentina in March also caused us to give back some of the returns from that position.”

You can download a copy of Trend Capital’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter here:

1Q 2019 – Trend Macro Commentary

You can also see the list of our 2019 Q1 investor letters and download them on this page.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Gaia, Inc. (GAIA): Artko Capital Believes in Its Business Concept and Its Value...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Glen Kacher, Michael Novogratz, Anadarko...Ecology & Environment, Inc. (EEI): Artko Capital Thinks It Is Heading...SVB Financial Group (SIVB): Gator Capital’s Latest ThoughtsHere is What Artko Capital Thinks About Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF)Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC): Why Gator Capital Is Crazy About It

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.