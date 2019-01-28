Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

CEF Trading-ETF Trading-Futures/Forex-News

Tradenet Trading Academy Review

Published on April 22, 2019 at 9:52 am by Insider Monkey Staff in CEF Trading,ETF Trading,Futures/Forex,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Tradenet, the stock day trading academy established by Meir Barak more than 15 years ago, is regarded as the best learning service aimed at novice and experienced stock traders. In the following lines, we’ll briefly review Tradenet’s key features and advantages that help it beat the competition.

Tradenet Live Trading Room

The flagship product of Tradenet is the live trading room, which allows traders to watch Meir Barak’s trading activity in real time. Generally, a quality trading room has to meet the following criteria:

Meir Barak

– Tenure – it is natural that older services would attract more clients thanks to the reputation and proven record. So does Tradenet’s trading room, which came out in 2004, before the financial crisis, which demonstrates that the trading academy provides top-notch strategies that work in any market condition.

– Transparency – Tradenet displays all the trades made by Mr. Barak and his team, including the ones that resulted in losses. This allows traders to accurately assess the success rate and copy professional traders.

– Number of experts – while Meir Barak leads the team, Tradenet’s trading room has many experts that are always ready to help.

– Number of participants – the live trading room provided by Tradenet has a high number of participants, which demonstrates how popular it is.

So far, we couldn’t find a better live trading room service provided by a counterpart. Tradenet’s trading room is unique because it meets all the criteria in an ideal way.

The community is constantly growing thanks to the high success rate among students, who don’t hesitate to spread the word about the excellent conditions available with Tradenet.

The trading room membership plan costs $399 per month or $2,990 per year – a fair price considering the potential benefits. Those who want to get insights on how the service works can access the 14-day free trial.

Tradenet Self-Study Course

Another key option provided by Tradenet is the Self-Study course, which costs students only $290. This day trading course touches upon different aspects of trading, both from a theoretical and practical perspective. Meir Barak designed it after years of trading experience and included the best strategies and tips that empower traders to become financially independent.

The Self-Study course comprises dozens of learning units, practice sessions, training videos, presentations, tests, supplementary data in PDF format, and more. The information is of the highest quality, as Tradenet’s experts led by Meir Barak have worked for about two years.

The topics of the course revolve around the main principles of day trading, long and short positions, real-time analyzes based on the price action and timeframes, market and limit orders, technical indicators like moving averages and Fibonacci, and more. A separate unit is dedicated to the psychological aspect of trading, which is especially relevant for beginners.

Some of the course materials can also be found in Barak’s bestselling book “the Trading Whisperer.” The book can be obtained for free by submitting a request form on Tradenet website. The content of the book is taking traders through the basics of stock day trading and discusses all the sides of the stocks listed on Wall Street exchanges.

Tradenet’s Education Pack

Tradenet’s education pack is diverse and ranges from trading courses aimed at beginners to personal coaching and one and one sessions designed for advanced traders. The list of options can be accessed via four packages, including the Intro Program, Student Program, Expert Program, and Pro Program. The first two were created for novice traders while the Expert and Pro packages target professionals.

The intro program costs only $500 and is the ideal option for those who make the first steps in stock day trading. The package includes the Self-Study course that we reviewed earlier, “the Market Whisperer” book, the access to Tradenet’s live trading room, demo training account, and the opportunity to apply for a funded account from a private investment firm.

The Pro program is the most expensive one. Priced at $9,000, it comprises the best information related to the stock markets. The package was created by Barak himself, who labelled it as “most far-reaching day trading education pack in the market.”

Our final verdict is that Tradenet is a day trading school that offers an unmatched experience. The high number of happy students supports this argument.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Best Trading Challenge 2019Is the Market Falling Out of Love With FAANG Stocks?Google Smashes Expectations but Declining Ad Prices and Soaring Costs Smash...Higher Levels of Volatility Make Day Trading Stocks PreferableFed Chairman Powell Meets Trump for a “Private Dinner”. How Does the Market...Can Boeing Overcome the Scandal Following the 737 Max Crashes?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.