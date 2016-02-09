Tollymore Investment Partners’ May 2019 Investor Letter

Tollymore Investment Partners is a private investment partnership founded by Mark Walker, who is its current Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager. Before launching his own investment fund, Mark Walker honed his investment acumen at Seven Pillars Capital Management as a global equity investor, and also at Goldman Sacs and Redburn Partners as an analyst. He graduated with a First Class MA Honours degree in Economics from Edinburgh University.
Tollymore Investment Partners employs a long-term, value-oriented investment strategy. Recently, it has released its May 2019 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can find below. In the letter, the fund posted comments on several stocks in its portfolio and also shared its recent performance figures.
“Dear partners,
Three-year investment results
The investment portfolio managed according to Tollymore’s investment philosophy was three years old on 10May 2019. Over that period the portfolio generated cumulative returns of +76%, and annualised returns since inception of +21% per year. The cumulative outperformance of the Tollymore strategy vs. its benchmark over the three years was 24%1″
