Hedge Funds-News

Tiger Global Management’s Latest Moves

Published on May 28, 2019 at 5:27 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Funds,News
Tiger Global Management is an NYC-based hedge fund that was co-founded back in 2001 by Chase Coleman III with the financial help from legendary investor Julian Robertson. The amount of seed money from Roberston was of $25 million. Over the year, the fund grew big and its AUM rose to $19.24 billion at the beginning of 2017. Now it provides additional offices in Hong Kong, Melbourne, Singapore, Bangalore, and Hong Kong. Chase Coleman earned his BA in Economics and Spanish from Williams College. In this article, we are going to take a look at Tiger Global Management’s Q1 2019 portfolio changes.

Insider Monkey’s flagship strategy identifies the best performing 100 hedge funds at the end of each quarter and invests in their consensus stock picks. This way it is always invested in the best ideas of the best performing hedge funds and is able to generate much higher returns than the market. Since its inception in May 2014, our flagship strategy generated a cumulative return of 103%, beating the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 38 percentage points (see the details here). Our best performing hedge funds strategy also returned 26.4% year-to-date and outperformed the S&P 500 Index by nearly 12 percentage points. We take a closer look at hedge funds like Tiger Global Management in order to identify their best and worst ideas.

On March 31st, 2019, Tiger Global Management’s equity portfolio counted 69 long positions and it carried a value of $18.11 billion, up from $15.02 billion, how much it was valued at the end of the previous quarter. The top new positions the fund initiated during the quarter included RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO), Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA), and 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). It also raised its stakes in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), and Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

During Q1 2019, Tiger Global Management dumped Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP), and Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW). It also trimmed its stakes in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT), and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Disclosure: None.

This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

