Third Point Started Selling Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB)

Dan Loeb started selling Campbell Soup shares in early July at around $46. The details of his transactions can be see below:
Ownership Summary Table
|Name
| Sole Voting Power
| Shared Voting Power
| Sole Dispositive Power
| Shared Dispositive Power
| Aggregate Amount Owned Power
| Percent of Class
|Third Point
| 0
| 17,290,000
| 0
| 17,290,000
| 17,290,000
| 5.74%
|Daniel S. Loeb
| 0
| 17,290,000
| 0
| 17,290,000
| 17,290,000
| 5.74%
We may use your email to send marketing emails about our services. Click here to read our privacy policy.
Page 1 of 7 – SEC Filing
|
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 13D
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
(Amendment No. 5)*
|
Campbell Soup Company
(Name of Issuer)
|
Capital Stock, par value $.0375
(Title of Class of Securities)
|
134429109
(CUSIP Number)
|
Joshua L. Targoff
Third Point LLC
390 Park Avenue, 19th Floor
New York, NY 10022
(212) 715-3880
|
(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person
Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)
|
August 30, 2019
(Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement)
If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition which is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of
Sections 240.13d-1(e), 240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box.
Note: Schedules filed in paper format shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See
Section 240.13d-7 for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.
* The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person’s initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent
amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.
The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Act”) or
otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).
Follow Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB)Follow Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB)
Trade (NYSE:CPB) Now!
We may use your email to send marketing emails about our services. Click here to read our privacy policy.
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks
Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.
If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.
Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
We may use your email to send marketing emails about our services. Click here to read our privacy policy.