Hedge Funds-News

Third Point Started Selling Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB)

Published on September 4, 2019 at 10:00 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,News
Dan Loeb started selling Campbell Soup shares in early July at around $46. The details of his transactions can be see below:

Ownership Summary Table

Name Sole Voting Power Shared Voting Power Sole Dispositive Power Shared Dispositive Power Aggregate Amount Owned Power Percent of Class
Third Point 0 17,290,000 0 17,290,000 17,290,000 5.74%
Daniel S. Loeb 0 17,290,000 0 17,290,000 17,290,000 5.74%
Page 1 of 7 – SEC Filing

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13D

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
(Amendment No. 5)*

Campbell Soup Company
(Name of Issuer)

Capital Stock, par value $.0375
(Title of Class of Securities)

134429109
(CUSIP Number)

Joshua L. Targoff
Third Point LLC
390 Park Avenue, 19th Floor
New York, NY 10022
(212) 715-3880
(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person
Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)

August 30, 2019
(Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement)
