Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

News

The Chinese Tech War Losers

Published on May 27, 2019 at 11:43 pm by Insider Monkey Team in News
Share Tweet Share Email

In any war, there are winners and there are losers. Given that the U.S. China tensions have continued for a while and there is no end in sight, and that the U.S. government has put Huawei on its blacklist that prevents American companies from doing business with it, there are some losers from the deal. After writing about the potential winners of the Chinese tech war, let’s take a look at some of the potential losers and how elite funds are positioned among them.

Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 38 percentage points since May 2014 through May 15, 2019. Our best performing hedge funds strategy also returned 26.4% year-to-date and outperformed the S&P 500 Index by nearly 12 percentage points (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Warren Buffett and Billionaires

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) does big business in China due to its Windows Operating system and the associated software on it. Although it is extremely difficult to challenge Window’s Desktop monopoly due to its network effects, Chinese companies could potentially turn more towards linux solutions in the Cloud and use more pirated software on Desktop if the tech trade war causes China to favor more home grown solutions. Microsoft could certainly lose revenue due to the Huawei ban. Microsoft is one of the hedge fund world’s most widely held stocks, not only for its size but for its performance in recent years.

Like Microsoft, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) also does big business in China. Apple generated around $13.2 billion worth of revenue from China in Q4 2018, or around 16% of the the company’s total. Some analysts estimate that Apple could lose in the worst-case scenario 29% in profit if the government there completely banned the sale of Apple products. Apple generally sells higher margin products in China, which explains why its profits would fall more than its revenue in that scenario. Warren Buffett is a big holder of Apple.

Chip makers QUALCOMM, Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) might also be losers if the war continued. For Huawei, according to the founder, the company is using half of its chips from the U.S. and half from its own sources. If the U.S. prevents Huawei from buying U.S. chips, the company would buy less chips from Qualcomm and Intel, and eventually there could be a Chinese competitor for NVIDIA, although some analysts think that scenario is at least 10 years away. Of the around 700-740 elite funds we track, 51 funds owned $2.27 billion of QUALCOMM, Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on December 31, versus 48 funds and $3.17 billion respectively on September 30. 65 elite funds owned shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) at the end of December. 41 top funds were long NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) at the end of the fourth quarter, down 15 funds from the previous quarter.

Disclosure:none

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Omega Advisors’ Latest MovesSandell Asset Management’s Latest MovesTesla, Alphabet, QUALCOMM and More: This Week in TechnologyOaktree Capital Management’s Latest MovesNeuberger Berman Group’s Latest MovesAutomatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP): Bill Ackman Says It Has A Good Chance...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Tesla, Alphabet, QUALCOMM and More: This Week in Technology 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds in Q1 of 2019 The Tech Cold War Begins: How Big Tech is Affected Apple, Biogen, Diamondback Energy and More: Why These Stocks Are Trending The Tech Cold War Begins; Here’s How the Smart Money is Positioned in Semiconductors Microsoft, Amazon, and More: Why These Stocks Are Trending Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Paul Tudor Jones, Steven Cohen, Kyle Bass, Qualcomm Inc (QCOM), Parsons Corp (PSN), and More 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds in Q1 of 2019 25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives 6 Easiest Programming Languages for Middle School Students
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.