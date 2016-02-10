The Big Short’s Michael Burry Reveals His Latest Stock Picks for the First Time Since 2016

It had been over two years since we last saw a regulatory filing out of Michael Burry‘s Scion Asset Management, which left little in the way of knowledge as to what the secretive hedge fund manager was investing in nowadays.

Burry, who achieved mainstream fame after being featured in the hit 2015 movie The Big Short, was most heavily invested in consumer staples stock Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) at the end of September 2016, one of just four long positions in his fund’s 13F portfolio at the time. That portfolio was valued at just $35 million, meaning he wasn’t even required to declare those positions to the SEC. Over the following two years, he decided that not declaring them was exactly what he was going to do (or not do).

That changed last week, when Scion Asset Management filed a 13F with the SEC for the first time in 27 months. A great deal about Scion’s 13F portfolio has changed since 2016, including its value, which has eclipsed the SEC’s $100 million mandatory reporting threshold for money managers, which explains Scion’s sudden reemergence. Its 13F portfolio contained $104 million in assets as of December 31.

The composition of Dr. Burry’s 13F portfolio has also changed dramatically over the years, as it now contains far more stocks and is much better diversified than it was in 2016. Nine different sectors are represented among Burry’s 13F long positions, which now total 16 in all. All but one of them are new holdings as well (compared to 2016), a position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) being the only holdover from the previous filing.

