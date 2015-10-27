Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds-News

Temasek Holdings’ Latest Moves

Published on May 28, 2019 at 5:23 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Funds,News
Temasek Holdings is a Singapore-based global investment company with a long-term-focused investment horizon. It was founded back 1974, and since then it has achieved compounded annualized return of 15% in Singapore dollar terms. Even though it is based in Singapore, it offers 11 offices around the world. Temasek Holdings look for the investment opportunities in all kinds of sectors, such as media, technology, transportation, energy and resources, financial services, industrials, telecommunications, life sciences, and agribusinesses. In this article, we are going to observe some of its latest investment moves.

bluebay/Shutterstock.com

Insider Monkey’s flagship strategy identifies the best performing 100 hedge funds at the end of each quarter and invests in their consensus stock picks. This way it is always invested in the best ideas of the best performing hedge funds and is able to generate much higher returns than the market. Since its inception in May 2014, our flagship strategy generated a cumulative return of 103%, beating the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 38 percentage points (see the details here). Our best performing hedge funds strategy also returned 26.4% year-to-date and outperformed the S&P 500 Index by nearly 12 percentage points. We take a closer look at hedge funds like Temasek Holdings in order to identify their best and worst ideas.

At the end of Q1 2019, Temasek Holdings’ portfolio carried a value of $14.44 billion and it had 49 long holdings. Among them, the top new buys were SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS), and the existent stake that was raised during the quarter was in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

In Q1 2019, the company also exited Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP), The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), and Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ). And, it trimmed its stakes in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ:INFO), and Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR).

Disclosure: None.

This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

