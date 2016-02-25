Major Stock Movers: Inuvo, Clearside Biomedical, Cirrus Logic, and More

It’s Monday and oil futures are relatively stable despite the news that the U.S. is beginning to impose sanctions on Iran again. Among the stocks making substantial waves today include Inuvo Inc. (NYSE:INUV), Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM), and Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Let’s dig deeper into why each stock moved.

Leading the way in terms of gainers was Inuvo Inc. (NYSE:INUV), which saw its stock soar 233% on Monday on the back of the news that ConversionPoint Technologies would buy Inuvo for $0.45 in cash per share and $1.77 in stock per share. That translates to a total consideration of around $2.22 per share, or approximately $75.5 million. The deal to buy Inuvo Inc. (NYSE:INUV) is expected to close in first quarter 2019.

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) shares sank over 60% on Monday after the company announced that its SAPPHIRE Phase 3 study of combination therapy in retinal vein occlusion did not meet its primary endpoint. According to the company, around half of patients in both arms showed a minimum of a 15 letter improvement in vision, but unfortunately there was no additional benefit for patients who took XIPERE in combination with intravitreal Eylea. Due to the results, the company will focus resources on the Uvetis program instead.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the fourth quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 11 elite funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2018. We track around 650 total elite funds.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) shares dipped almost 10% on the first day of the trading week after the company reported an underwhelming first quarter. Adjusted earnings for the period missed by $0.01 per share, coming in at $0.91 per share, while sales missed by $180 million, with a $15.22 billion print. Although the company’s gross margin rate rose 2 basis points to 19.08%, its adjusted operating margin rate was flat, staying at 4.5%. The smart money wasn’t as bullish as before. According to our data, the number of long elite fund positions we track dropped by 7 in recent months. SYY was in 20 elite funds’ portfolios at the end of June. There were 27 top funds in our database with SYY holdings at the end of the previous quarter.