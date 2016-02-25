Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

News

Major Stock Movers: Inuvo, Clearside Biomedical, Cirrus Logic, and More

Published on November 5, 2018 at 2:23 pm by Insider Monkey Team in News
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

It’s Monday and oil futures are relatively stable despite the news that the U.S. is beginning to impose sanctions on Iran again. Among the stocks making substantial waves today include Inuvo Inc. (NYSE:INUV), Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM), and Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Let’s dig deeper into why each stock moved.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 17.4% year to date and outperformed the market by more than 14 percentage points this year. This strategy also outperformed the market by 3 percentage points in the fourth quarter despite the market volatility (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

stocks, analysis, market, numbers, business, ticker, trade, money, price, investment, index, chart

Lightspring/Shutterstock.com

Leading the way in terms of gainers was Inuvo Inc. (NYSE:INUV), which saw its stock soar 233% on Monday on the back of the news that ConversionPoint Technologies would buy Inuvo for $0.45 in cash per share and  $1.77 in stock per share. That translates to a total consideration of around $2.22 per share, or approximately $75.5 million. The deal to buy Inuvo Inc. (NYSE:INUV) is expected to close in first quarter 2019.

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) shares sank over 60% on Monday after the company announced that its SAPPHIRE Phase 3 study of combination therapy in retinal vein occlusion did not meet its primary endpoint. According to the company, around half of patients in both arms showed a minimum of a 15 letter improvement in vision, but unfortunately there was no additional benefit for patients who took XIPERE in combination with intravitreal Eylea. Due to the results, the company will focus resources on the Uvetis program instead.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the fourth quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 11 elite funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2018. We track around 650 total elite funds.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) shares dipped almost 10% on the first day of the trading week after the company reported an underwhelming first quarter. Adjusted earnings for the period missed by $0.01 per share, coming in at $0.91 per share, while sales missed by $180 million, with a $15.22 billion print. Although the company’s gross margin rate rose 2 basis points to 19.08%, its adjusted operating margin rate was flat, staying at 4.5%.  The smart money wasn’t as bullish as before. According to our data, the number of long elite fund positions we track dropped by 7 in recent months. SYY was in 20 elite funds’ portfolios at the end of June. There were 27 top funds in our database with SYY holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Billionaire Investors Remain Confident in Flextronics (FLEX)Activist Abdiel Capital Thinks This Stock Is A Sure BetHuntsman Corporation (HUN): Alex Roepers Loves It, Other Hedge Funds Not So...Hedge Fund Governors Lane Is Betting On A Seth Klarman FavoriteTristate Capital Holdings (TSC): Hedge Funds Remain on the SidelinesHedge Funds Are Dumping Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
The 25 Biggest Insider Purchases in October 25 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds in 2018 Highlights From The Sohn Conference in San Francisco Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Och-Ziff Capital Management, Tiger Global Management, Apollo Global Management LLC (APO), Innodata Inc (INOD), Ditech Holding Corp (DHCP), and More Apple, Cirrus Logic, GoPro, and More: Here’s Why These Stocks Are On the Move Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Douglas Braunstein, Carl Icahn, Jana Partners, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (KLXE), Iteris Inc (ITI), and More Fitbit, Zynga, Jones Energy, and More: Here’s Why These Stocks Are On The Move 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ 10 Hottest Selling Products in the USA in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.