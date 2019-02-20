Steven Baughman and Divisar Capital’s First Activist Target: Telenav Inc. (TNAV)

Steven Baughman’s Divisar Capital filed its first 13D filing yesterday. This isn’t a brand new position though. Divisar owns 8.6% of Telenav Inc. (TNAV) and actually paid an average of $6.81 per share. Even though the stock gained almost 45% year-to-date Baughman is still losing 15% from this 20 month position.
The details of the transaction can be seen below:
Ownership Summary Table
|Name
|Sole Voting Power
|Shared Voting Power
|Sole Dispositive Power
|Shared Dispositive Power
|Aggregate Amount Owned Power
|Percent of Class
|Divisar Partners QP
|0
|3,579,700
|0
|3,579,700
|3,579,700
|7.9%
|Divisar Capital Management
|0
|3,909,592
|0
|3,909,592
|3,909,592
|8.6%
|Steven Baughman
|0
|3,909,592
|0
|3,909,592
|3,909,592
|8.6%
|TELENAV, INC.
|(Name of Issuer)
|Common Stock, par value $0.001
|(Title of Class of Securities)
|879455103
|(CUSIP Number)
|Steven Baughman
275 Sacramento Street, 8th Floor
San Francisco, CA 94111
(415)-418-2201
(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)
February 20, 2019(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)
