Starbucks (SBUX), Wyndham (WYND), Aptiv (APTV): Insider Buys of the Week

Following a lethargic July, insider buying and selling activity have both increased in August, with insider selling activity being particularly robust. August 17 saw the most insider sales in a single day (295) since February 20.

However, we’re far more interested in insider buying activity, which can provide valuable insight into stocks that are perceived as undervalued by a company’s most influential and informed executives. Among the companies with notable insider buying activity during the past week, during which 289 purchases were made, were Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYND), Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV), and Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). We’ll take a look at those transactions and why insiders like those stocks below.

Alongside our tracking of insider trading activity, we also track the top consensus picks of the best performing hedge funds each quarter and share them exclusively with our newsletter subscribers. Insider Monkey’s flagship “Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy” has rewarded those subscribers with incredible 107.5% returns since its May 2014 inception, crushing the S&P 500 by over 40 percentage points. Check out a detailed analysis of Insider Monkey’s past performance and quarterly stock picks for all the details. Our newest picks were just released this month; don’t miss out!

Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYND)

Who Bought Shares: CEO & President Michael Dean Brown

How Many Shares Were Bought: 6,000 @ $45.20 per share

Date of the Transaction(s): August 21

Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYND)’s CEO and President Michael Dean Brown purchased 6,000 shares of the company that he leads on August 21, lifting his direct ownership position to 20,605 shares. Mr. Brown also directly owns 86,898 restricted stock units. The insider purchase by Mr. Brown, who joined the company in 2017 after most recently serving as COO at Hilton Grand Vacations, was the first insider purchase by a Wyndham Destinations executive in two-and-a-half years.

Formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, the company completed the spinoff of its hotel division Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) at the beginning of June, setting up Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYND) as a pure-play in the vacation ownership and resort industry. With a P/E of just 4.02 and dividend payments that yield 3.65% annually, there’s a lot to like in Wyndham Destination’s shares, which are also trading below their peers in valuation after 15% declines in 2018. Wyndham Destination recently raised its 2018 Adjusted EPS guidance to $4.74-$4.94 from $4.55-$4.75, topping the consensus on the bottom-end of the new range.

Follow Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Follow Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Trade (NYSE:WYND) Now!

On the next page, we’ll check out two other stocks with major insider buying activity last week.