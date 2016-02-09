Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Fund Investor Letters-Hedge Funds-News

Sound Shore Fund’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter

Published on May 10, 2019 at 12:27 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Fund Investor Letters,Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Sound Shore Fund is an equity mutual fund launched back in 1985 and managed by Sound Shore Management, Inc. The fund’s investment philosophy is contrarian and value oriented. Sound Shore Management was co-founded by a Chartered Financial Analyst, Harry Burn III, back in 1978, and he is the fund’s Portfolio Manager. Prior to launching his own investment management firm, Mr. Burn was employed at Chase Investment Counsel. He graduated with B.A. and M.B.A. in Economics from University of Virginia, Colgate Darden Graduate Business School. Recently, Sound Shore Fund published its Q1 2019 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download below.

“Dear Investor:The Sound Shore Fund Investor Class (SSHFX) and Institutional Class (SSHVX) advanced 11.88% and 11.91%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2019, finishing roughly in line with the Russell 1000 Value Index (Russell Value)which was up11.93%. Meanwhile, the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (S&P 500) advanced 13.65% .As long term investors, we are proud to highlight that Sound Shore’s 20 year annualized returns of 7.30% and 7.51%, for SSHFX and SSHVX, respectively, were ahead of the Russell Value at 6.68% and the S&P 500 at 6.04%.

We are required by FINRA to say that: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Current performance maybe lower or higher than the performance data quoted. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. For the most recent month-end performance, please visit the Fund’s website at www.soundshorefund.com.

Global stock markets rebounded to start the year as investors were encouraged by central banks’ pausing on interest rate hikes and solid corporate earnings.Participation was broad with all 11 S&P 500sectors solidly in positive territory.While the market appeared to incorporate a Goldilocks, “just-right” outlook, skepticism was still evident as suggested by the bond-proxy real estate investment trust (REIT)stocks gaining 18% in the quarter –finishing just behind the top performing technology sector of the S&P 500.”

 

You can download a copy of Sound Shore Fund’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter here:

1stQuarterLetter19

You can also see the list of our 2019 Q1 investor letters and download them on this page.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
2019 Sohn Conference New York RecapWolf Hill Capital – May UpdateHedge Fund Investor Letters 2019 Q1The Yale Endowment’s 2018 Annual ReportHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Cliff Asness, Steve Eisman, Ray Dalio,...Alluvial Fund, LP – April Update

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.