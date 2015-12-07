Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Soroban Capital’s Latest Moves

Published on May 28, 2019 at 5:15 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Soroban Capital Partners is an NYC-based hedge fund that was co-founded by Eric W. Mandelblatt, Gaurav Kapadia, and Scott Friendman in 2010 with an initial capital of $130 million. Over the years it had great returns and it has managed to raise its AUM above $11 billion in 2017. Prior to co-founding Soroban Capital Partners, Mandelblatt ran another fund he co-founded with Dinakar Singh, TPG-Axon Management. Before launching TPG-Axon Management, which in the meantime merged with Montrica Investment Management, Mandelblatt cut his teeth at Goldman Sachs as a research analyst covering power and the energy sectors. Later on, he was promoted to Chief Operating Officer of the US Principal Strategies business. He graduated with highest honors with a BS in Accounting and a Certificate of Completion of a BA in Finance from the University of Florida. Around a year ago, Soroban Capital Partners announced it is going to shut down its oldest fund and halve its assets under management in order to devote more energy on a concentrated portfolio, and also that one of its co-founders and co-managers, Gaurav Kapadia is going to leave the firm to form his own family office. In this article, we are going to highlight the fund’s most important first quarter investment moves.

Soroban Capital’s Latest Moves

Insider Monkey’s flagship strategy identifies the best performing 100 hedge funds at the end of each quarter and invests in their consensus stock picks. This way it is always invested in the best ideas of the best performing hedge funds and is able to generate much higher returns than the market. Since its inception in May 2014, our flagship strategy generated a cumulative return of 103%, beating the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 38 percentage points (see the details here). Our best performing hedge funds strategy also returned 26.4% year-to-date and outperformed the S&P 500 Index by nearly 12 percentage points. We take a closer look at hedge funds like Soroban Capital in order to identify their best and worst ideas.

At the end of the first quarter of 2019, Soroban Capital’s concentrated equity portfolio was valued $5.52 billion and it counted 18 long positions. Among the top new holdings were Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS), Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL). And, the boosted stakes included  United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI), Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO), and Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

During the first quarter in 2019, Soroban Capital sold out its entire positions in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC), and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). It also trimmed its stakes in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC), and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Disclosure: None.

This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund Investor Letters 2019 Q1How to Play the Rise of the NBAThe Chinese Tech War LosersViking Global’s Latest MovesHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: The Children’s Investment Fund, JDP...Greenhaven Road Partners Fund’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: The Children’s Investment Fund, JDP Capital Management, Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP), Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI), and More Viking Global’s Latest Moves Hedge Fund Investor Letters 2019 Q1 Greenhaven Road Partners Fund’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter Light Street Capital’s Secret to Beating Nasdaq – Tech Stock Picks for the Future Sandell Asset Management’s Latest Moves Omega Advisors’ Latest Moves 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds in Q1 of 2019 25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives 6 Easiest Programming Languages for Middle School Students
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.