Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Published on December 12, 2018 at 2:27 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) a good investment right now? We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, expert networks, and get tips from industry insiders. They sometimes fail miserably but historically their consensus stock picks outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

Is Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) a first-rate investment right now? The smart money is buying. The number of long hedge fund bets inched up by 8 recently. Our calculations also showed that SNA isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

We’re going to analyze the recent hedge fund action regarding Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Hedge fund activity in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 24 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 50% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 26 hedge funds with a bullish position in SNA at the beginning of this year. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

SNA_dec2018

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, John W. Rogers’s Ariel Investments has the number one position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA), worth close to $168.9 million, accounting for 1.9% of its total 13F portfolio. On Ariel Investments’s heels is Cliff Asness of AQR Capital Management, with a $108.7 million position; the fund has 0.1% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other members of the smart money that are bullish comprise Jeffrey Gates’s Gates Capital Management, Steven Richman’s East Side Capital (RR Partners) and Richard S. Pzena’s Pzena Investment Management.

As industrywide interest jumped, key money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. GLG Partners, managed by Noam Gottesman, initiated the most outsized position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). GLG Partners had $6 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management also initiated a $5.2 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new SNA positions are Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management, Brad Dunkley and Blair Levinsky’s Waratah Capital Advisors, and Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). These stocks are Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV), Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH), and Fibria Celulose SA (NYSE:FBR). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to SNA’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TV 19 1160529 2
JNPR 23 693266 -4
ATH 42 1775251 6
FBR 6 179071 -1
Average 22.5 952029 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 22.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $952 million. That figure was $605 million in SNA’s case. Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Fibria Celulose SA (NYSE:FBR) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard ATH might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Do Hedge Funds Love Fastenal Company (FAST)?Incandescent Capital Gives Its View on Heritage InsuranceIs Customers Bancorp (CUBI) A Good Stock To Buy?Do Hedge Funds Love Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)?Hedge Funds Are Buying CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL)Do Hedge Funds Love Manpowergroup Inc (MAN)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Michael Hintze, Viking Global Investors, Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV), salesforce.com, inc. (CRM), CarGurus Inc (CARG), and More Should You Add Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) to Your Portfolio? Trellus Management Added These 5 Stocks to Its Portfolio in Q2 Is Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) A Good Stock To Buy? Do Hedge Funds and Insiders Love The Toro Company (TTC)? iRobot Corporation (IRBT), Snap-on Incorporated (SNA), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK): 3 Firms that will Profit From the Booming International Market Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC), Snap-on Incorporated (SNA): Today’s Best Stocks The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.