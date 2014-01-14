Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Bitcoin-Ethereum and Other Cryptocurrencies-News-Tech

Skrill Extends Footprint with New Crypto-to-Crypto Feature

Published on November 27, 2019 at 12:38 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Bitcoin,Ethereum and Other Cryptocurrencies,News,Tech
Share Tweet Share Email

Skrill has announced a new crypto-to-crypto buy and sell service for its users. After launching a fiat-to-crypto on-ramping feature for users of its payment platform last year, this latest move represents a further reach into the cryptocurrency space for the London-based payments firm. With the introduction of crypto-to-crypto transfers, Skrill users will have access to faster and lower-fee transactions across their digital asset portfolio on the platform.

Skrill’s first foray into the cryptocurrency business came in 2018 when it launched a buy-and-sell service for its customers, enabling them to exchange their fiat account balances for cryptocurrencies. Before this latest development, if a Skrill user wanted to switch from, say, Bitcoin to Ether, they’d have to convert their BTC back to fiat and then buy some ETH.

Skrill CEO Lorenzo Pellegrino recently gave an interview in which he underlined his company’s commitment to making cryptocurrencies more accessible to users. Speaking of the new crypto-to-crypto buy and sell service, he stated:

“Cryptocurrency is an important part of what we do in digital wallets, and using our scale and vast experience of the payments industry, we’re continually enhancing our service to help our customers get the most out of the crypto ecosystem.”

Lorenzo Pellegrino

Lorenzo Pellegrino, Skrill’s CEO, believes that crypto is starting to “rock the boat”, releases crypto to crypto offering on Skrill.

The new service means they can buy ETH using their BTC balance, so they only pay fees for a single transaction. Currently, only BTC pairs are available via the service, but Skrill has said it expects to add more pairs soon.

The company has recently launched another new feature on its platform in the form of a loyalty program called Knect. Users can accrue points by using their Skrill wallet or prepaid credit card. Points are tradeable for a wide range of rewards, including cryptocurrencies on the Skrill platform.

Skrill 2

Increasing Interest in Crypto from the Payment Sector

Skrill’s news is the latest from the online payment sector’s increasing interest in cryptocurrencies. The most high-profile this year has been PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL)’s well-documented inclusion in the Facebook’s (NASDAQ: FB) Libra Association. However, the company turned its back on the project earlier this year. At the time, PayPal’s (NASDAQ: PYPL)  statement was vague, saying only that it was choosing to focus on its own core business, but that it remained supportive of Libra’s goals. Many news outlets were quick to make the link with the increasing regulatory scrutiny the project was facing, particularly after other payment firms followed PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Recently though, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) CEO Dan Schulman gave an interview to Fortune in which he elaborated further on his firm’s reasons for pulling out of Facebook’s (NASDAQ: FB) Libra project. He reiterated that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) was choosing to focus on its own roadmap and intriguingly, alluded to the company’s R&D work in the blockchain space, highlighting identity as a specific use case.

Schulman’s interview came a day after it was reported that his firm had led a $4.2 million funding round for blockchain firm, TRM Labs. The company is aimed at helping financial institutions manage the compliance risks around digital asset investments and transactions. So it seems that we can expect more news from PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)  in regards to its future involvement in blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

In other news, one of Skrill’s rival UK payments firms, TransferGo, has also recently confirmed it plans to migrate to Ripple’s payment rails by early next year.

Disclosure: None.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)?Is WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) A Good Stock To Buy?Should You Avoid United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)?Hedge Funds Are Still Crazy About Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX...Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
10 Easiest Popular Songs to Play on Piano 10 Human Trafficking Stories in America 10 Easiest Instruments For Adults To Learn On Their Own
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.