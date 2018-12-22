Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Should You Buy Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD)?

Published on December 23, 2018 at 3:59 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

“Value has performed relatively poorly since the 2017 shift, but we believe challenges to the S&P 500’s dominance are mounting and resulting active opportunities away from the index are growing. At some point, this fault line will break, likely on the back of rising rates, and all investors will be reminded that the best time to diversify away from the winners is when it is most painful. The bargain of capturing long-term value may be short-term pain, but enough is eventually enough and it comes time to harvest the benefits.,” said Clearbridge Investments in its market commentary. We aren’t sure whether long-term interest rates will top 5% and value stocks outperform growth, but we follow hedge fund investor letters to understand where the markets and stocks might be going. That’s why we believe it would be worthwhile to take a look at the hedge fund sentiment on Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) in order to identify whether reputable and successful top money managers continue to believe in its potential.

Hedge fund interest in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF), Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED), and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) to gather more data points.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT

Let’s review the recent hedge fund action regarding Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

What does the smart money think about Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, no change from the second quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in WAFD over the last 13 quarters. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

WAFD_dec2018

The largest stake in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) was held by Arrowstreet Capital, which reported holding $19.3 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by GLG Partners with a $15.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Renaissance Technologies, Millennium Management, and D E Shaw.

Seeing as Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has witnessed a decline in interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s safe to say that there exists a select few money managers who were dropping their entire stakes by the end of the third quarter. At the top of the heap, Breogan Vazquez’s Breogan Capital dumped the largest position of the 700 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, totaling an estimated $2 million in stock. John Overdeck and David Siegel’s fund, Two Sigma Advisors, also dropped its stock, about $0.5 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). These stocks are Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF), Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED), Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG), and Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR). This group of stocks’ market caps match WAFD’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
FOXF 10 22901 1
MED 22 418518 2
SRG 14 412585 -2
XHR 9 103413 -3
Average 13.75 239354 -0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 13.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $239 million. That figure was $74 million in WAFD’s case. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard MED might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
FutureFuel Corp. (FF): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Do Hedge Funds Love Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI)Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Hecla Mining Company (HL) AnymoreHedge Funds Are Betting On Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Cluster of Insider Buying at New York & Company Inc. (NWY); CEO of Washington-Based Bank Offloads Shares; Other Insider Trading Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Is Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) A Good Stock To Buy? Is Sterling Financial Corporation (STSA) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? First Niagara Financial Group Inc. (FNFG): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Hedge Funds Are Dumping Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Anymore 11 Best Inexpensive Bourbons Under $25 That Don’t Taste Cheap 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.