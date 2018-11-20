Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Should You Buy The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)?

Published on November 30, 2018 at 2:39 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The 700+ hedge funds and money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of September 30. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund positions. Our extensive review of these public filings is finally over, so this article is set to reveal the smart money sentiment towards The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE).

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) was in 15 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018, experiencing a small increase in hedge fund sentiment in recent months. There were 14 hedge funds in our database with JOE positions at the end of the previous quarter. Still, the number of smart money investors long the stock wasn’t enough for it to be included in the list of 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds in Q3 of 2018.

In today’s marketplace there are numerous indicators investors use to analyze publicly traded companies. A duo of the most under-the-radar indicators are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite hedge fund managers can outpace the broader indices by a solid margin (see the details here).

FAIRHOLME (FAIRX) Bruce Berkowitz

While collecting more data about The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) in order to conduct a thorough analysis, we stumbled upon Fairholme Funds’ October 2018 Investment Update, in which this investment firm shared its views on the company. We bring you that part of the report:

“JOE owns approximately 170,000 acres, 67% of which is within 10 miles of the Gulf of Mexico. 120,000 of the 170,000 acres is contiguous within Walton and Bay Counties and surround 15 miles of the US Intracoastal Waterway and Great Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport. JOE has built a home grown management team, a fortress-like balance sheet including $250 million of liquid investments, and a profitable pipeline of projects to build homes, apartments, limited and full-service hotels, clubs and resorts, commercial villages, marinas, manufacturing and office spaces, and all else that is needed for Northwest Florida coastal work, life, and play.

It’s hard to put into words how well JOE performed during Hurricane Michael. The company’s assets benefit from high elevations and hurricane-resistant construction. It’s also hard to describe the devastation suffered by so many, so near. Before Hurricane Michael, JOE was growing. Much more is now required to meet communities’ demands after Hurricane Michael. Activities planned for the next five years must be accomplished in three. CEO Jorge Gonzalez will soon update shareholders with the company’s quarterly earnings. As a fellow shareholder and Chairman of JOE’s Board of Directors, I could not be prouder of JOE and its people, nor more optimistic about the future. There is a good reason for a long- term focus on JOE.”

Now, we’re going to go over the new hedge fund action surrounding The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE).

How have hedgies been trading The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 7% from the second quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in JOE over the last 13 quarters. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

JOE_nov2018

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Fairholme (FAIRX), managed by Bruce Berkowitz, holds the largest position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE). Fairholme (FAIRX) has a $460.2 million position in the stock, comprising 76.8% of its 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by GAMCO Investors, led by Mario Gabelli, holding a $26.8 million position; 0.2% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Remaining peers with similar optimism include Chuck Royce’s Royce & Associates, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management and D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw.

Consequently, specific money managers have been driving this bullishness. Renaissance Technologies, managed by Jim Simons, assembled the most outsized position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE). Renaissance Technologies had $0.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP also initiated a $0.5 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new JOE positions are Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group, Alec Litowitz and Ross Laser’s Magnetar Capital, and Mike Vranos’s Ellington.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to The St. Joe Company. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR), Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO), and Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to JOE’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
SPWR 10 39683 3
VSTO 19 127450 5
CEM 1 3892 0
DLTH 10 13101 3

As you can see these stocks had an average of 10 hedge funds with bullish p ositions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $46 million. That figure was $512 million in JOE’s case. Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) and Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) are the least popular ones with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. Although The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) wasn’t the least popular stock among these, we would rather focus on stocks hedge funds are piling on.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE): Are Hedge Funds Right About This...Hedge Funds Were 600% Overweight This Stock Right Before The Merger Announcement...Is Forest City Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE:FCEA) A Good Stock To Buy?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Ocean Rig UDW Inc (NASDAQ:ORIG)Do Hedge Funds Love Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)?Is California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) a Good Stock to Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Och-Ziff Capital Management, Elliot Management, Alan Howard, Transocean LTD (RIG), WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS), and More 13D Filing: Fairholme (FAIRX) and St Joe Co (JOE) 13D Filing: Fairholme (FAIRX) and St Joe Co (JOE) 13D Filing: Fairholme (FAIRX) and St. Joe Co (JOE) 13D Filing: Fairholme (FAIRX) and St Joe Co (JOE) 13D Filing: Fairholme (FAIRX) and St Joe Co (JOE) 13D Filing: Fairholme (FAIRX) and St Joe Co (JOE) 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.