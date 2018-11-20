Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Should You Buy Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)?

Published on December 21, 2018 at 11:38 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 700 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in these filings, which are based on their September 30 holdings, data that is available nowhere else. Should you consider Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) for your portfolio? We’ll look to this invaluable collective wisdom for the answer.

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has seen an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds of late. Our calculations also showed that RYAAY isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Julian Robertson, Tiger Management

We’re going to go over the recent hedge fund action surrounding Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

How have hedgies been trading Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 44% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards RYAAY over the last 13 quarters. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

RYAAY_dec2018

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies has the biggest position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY), worth close to $264.6 million, accounting for 0.3% of its total 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Michael Moriarty of Teewinot Capital Advisers, with a $18.6 million position; 6% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Other hedge funds and institutional investors with similar optimism include Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group, Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management and James Woodson Davis’s Woodson Capital Management.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, specific money managers have been driving this bullishness. Citadel Investment Group, managed by Ken Griffin, assembled the most outsized position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY). Citadel Investment Group had $10.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP also initiated a $1.6 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new RYAAY positions are David Costen Haley’s HBK Investments, Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management, and Gavin Saitowitz and Cisco J. del Valle’s Springbok Capital.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) but similarly valued. These stocks are Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY), Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN), Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK), and IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to RYAAY’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BBY 27 1563258 -3
TSN 39 1590018 8
LBTYK 41 3979823 1
IDXX 35 1184985 2
Average 35.5 2079521 2

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 35.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $2.08 billion. That figure was $319 million in RYAAY’s case. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) is the least popular one with only 27 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) is even less popular than BBY. Considering that hedge funds aren’t fond of this stock in relation to other companies analyzed in this article, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and understand why the smart money isn’t behind this stock. This isn’t necessarily bad news. Although it is possible that hedge funds may think the stock is overpriced and view the stock as a short candidate, they may not be very familiar with the bullish thesis. In either case more research is warranted.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds...Strayer Education Inc (STRA): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Is Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) A Good Stock To Buy?TechTarget Inc (TTGT): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Markets Snapshot: 31 Major Stories Telling What’s Happening in the Finance World Today 11 Cheapest Places To Fly Into Europe From US Is Ryanair Holdings PLC (ADR) (RYAAY) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds? Don’t Miss What Segantii Just Bought During Its Crazy Stock Buying Spree 4 Long Ideas From the London Value Investor Conference CQS Cayman’s Top Stock Picks For This Quarter A Look At Billionaire Julian Robertson’s Top Dividend Picks 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018 15 Unfriendliest Cities in the US in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.