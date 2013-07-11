Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Should You Buy Nautilus, Inc. (NLS)?

Published on December 7, 2018 at 2:21 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of September. At Insider Monkey, we follow over 700 of the best-performing investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are collectively bullish on. One of their picks is Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS), so let’s take a closer look at the sentiment that surrounds it in the current quarter.

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) was in 16 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. NLS investors should pay attention to an increase in hedge fund sentiment in recent months. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with NLS holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that NLS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are plenty of methods shareholders employ to analyze stocks. Two of the best methods are hedge fund and insider trading activity. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best fund managers can outperform their index-focused peers by a healthy margin (see the details here).

Chuck Royce

Let’s take a peek at the key hedge fund action surrounding Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS).

How have hedgies been trading Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 7% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in NLS over the last 13 quarters. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

NLS_dec2018

Among these funds, Royce & Associates held the most valuable stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS), which was worth $16.3 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Headlands Capital which amassed $15.4 million worth of shares. Moreover, AQR Capital Management, Skylands Capital, and Citadel Investment Group were also bullish on Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As aggregate interest increased, key hedge funds have been driving this bullishness. Arrowstreet Capital, managed by Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell, established the most valuable position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Arrowstreet Capital had $1.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Alec Litowitz and Ross Laser’s Magnetar Capital also made a $0.2 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The only other fund with a brand new NLS position is D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Pimco Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO), Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:EAGLU), Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE), and Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA). This group of stocks’ market valuations match NLS’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
PKO 1 3176 -1
EAGLU 18 142362 1
AZRE 3 4152 0
CIA 3 714 1
Average 6.25 38 0.25

As you can see these stocks had an average of 6.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $38 million. That figure was $53 million in NLS’s case. Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:EAGLU) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Pimco Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) is the least popular one with only 1 bullish hedge fund positions. Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard EAGLU might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Selling Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK)Is OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Nordson Corporation (NDSN)Is Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) Worthy of Your Portfolio? 5 Food and Consumer Stocks Hedge Funds Were Dumping in Q3 Nautilus, Inc. (NLS): Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up Hedge Funds Are Betting On Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Life Time Fitness, Inc. (LTM), Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB), Nautilus, Inc. (NLS): Workout Picks to Build Your Stock Portfolio’s Muscle Is Black Diamond Inc (BDE) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Do Hedge Funds and Insiders Love Nautilus, Inc. (NLS)? The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.