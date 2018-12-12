Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Should You Buy Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc (LTRPA)?

Published on December 12, 2018 at 4:18 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The fourth quarter was a rough one for most investors, as fears of a rising interest rate environment in the U.S, a trade war with China, and a more or less stagnant Europe, weighed heavily on the minds of investors. Both the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 sank as a result, with the Russell 2000, which is composed of smaller companies, being hit especially hard. This was primarily due to hedge funds, which are big supporters of small-cap stocks, pulling some of their capital out of the volatile markets during this time. Let’s look at how this market volatility affected the sentiment of hedge funds towards Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LTRPA), and what that likely means for the prospects of the company and its stock.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LTRPA) was in 23 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. LTRPA has seen an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds of late. There were 21 hedge funds in our database with LTRPA positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that LTRPA isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Boykin Curry EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund action encompassing Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Hedge fund activity in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 23 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 10% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 16 hedge funds with a bullish position in LTRPA at the beginning of this year. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

LTRPA_dec2018

More specifically, Eagle Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LTRPA), with a stake worth $80.6 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Eagle Capital Management was Hudson Bay Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $62.5 million. Empyrean Capital Partners, D E Shaw, and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As industrywide interest jumped, key hedge funds were leading the bulls’ herd. Marshall Wace LLP, managed by Paul Marshall and Ian Wace, created the biggest position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LTRPA). Marshall Wace LLP had $2.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ben Levine, Andrew Manuel and Stefan Renold’s LMR Partners also initiated a $0.4 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new LTRPA positions are Mike Vranos’s Ellington and Roger Ibbotson’s Zebra Capital Management.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LTRPA). We will take a look at First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG), Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC), Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXEO), and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA). This group of stocks’ market valuations match LTRPA’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
AG 10 11509 3
MERC 19 215276 1
NXEO 30 531459 9
QADA 16 162775 1
Average 18.75 230255 3.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $230 million. That figure was $304 million in LTRPA’s case. Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXEO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LTRPA) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard NXEO might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Customers Bancorp (CUBI) A Good Stock To Buy?Do Hedge Funds Love Fastenal Company (FAST)?Do Hedge Funds Love Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)?Hedge Funds Are Buying CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL)Do Hedge Funds Love Manpowergroup Inc (MAN)?Incandescent Capital Gives Its View on Heritage Insurance

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
13G Filing: Jackson Square Partners, Llc and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Hedge Funds Are Dumping Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc (LTRPA) Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA): Billionaire David E.Shaw’s D. E. Shaw Slightly Increase Its Stake Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings, Inc. (LTRPA): Billionaire D. E. Shaw’s Hedge Fund Buying Shares 13G Filing: D. E. Shaw & Co, L.p. and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings, Inc. (LTRPA) Smart Money is Hoarding Shares of These 10 Technology Stocks, Part 2 Should You Be Concerned About Gruss Capital Selling Off This Stock? The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.