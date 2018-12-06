Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Should You Buy Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)?

Published on December 6, 2018 at 5:58 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 700 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of September 30th. In this article, we look at what those investors think of Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was in 41 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. LBTYK shareholders have witnessed an increase in hedge fund sentiment lately. There were 40 hedge funds in our database with LBTYK holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that LBTYK isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world, there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 6.3% year to date (through December 3rd) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Boykin Curry EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Boykin Curry of Eagle Capital

We’re going to take a glance at the recent hedge fund action surrounding Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

How have hedgies been trading Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 41 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 3% from the second quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with a bullish position in LBTYK over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

LBTYK_dec2018

More specifically, Eagle Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK), with a stake worth $1100.5 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Eagle Capital Management was SPO Advisory Corp, which amassed a stake valued at $459.9 million. Baupost Group, Berkshire Hathaway, and Farallon Capital were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As one would reasonably expect, some big names have been driving this bullishness. Baupost Group, managed by Seth Klarman, established the most outsized position in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK). Baupost Group had $303.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Scott Wallace’s Wallace Capital Management also made a $30 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Thomas Bailard’s Bailard Inc, Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management, and Frederick DiSanto’s Ancora Advisors.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK). These stocks are IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX), CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR), and Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to LBTYK’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
IDXX 35 1184985 2
CBS 45 1341366 6
TWTR 42 1074408 2
LULU 45 1651249 4
Average 41.75 1313 3.5

As you can see these stocks had an average of 41.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1313 million. That figure was $3980 million in LBTYK’s case. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is the least popular one with only 35 bullish hedge fund positions. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard, CBS might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) A Good Stock To Buy?How do Hedge Funds View Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX...Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC): Are Hedge Funds Right About This...Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpIs Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) A Good Stock To Buy?Is New York REIT Inc (NYSE:NYRT) A Good Stock To Buy As Liquidation Looms?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Should You Add LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC (LBTYK) to Your Portfolio? SPO Advisory Corp Hits It Big In Q3 With Charles Schwab (SCHW), Qualcomm (QCOM), More GrubHub Inc. (GRUB)’s Insatiable Appetite for Gains Feeds Pelham Capital’s Whopper of a Quarter Big Changes At The Top of Passport Capital’s Portfolio As Yahoo (YHOO) Takes Top Spot Valiant Capital’s Favorite Consumer Stocks for Q3 Pamplona Capital Is Heavily Betting On These 4 Companies for Q2 Billionaire Dan Loeb’s Top Long-Term Holdings 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.