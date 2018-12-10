Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Should You Buy Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB)?

Published on December 11, 2018 at 12:27 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) a good bet right now? We like to analyze hedge fund sentiment before doing days of in-depth research. We do so because hedge funds and other elite investors have numerous Ivy league graduates, expert network advisers, and supply chain tipsters working or consulting for them. There is not a shortage of news stories covering failed hedge fund investments and it is a fact that hedge funds’ picks don’t beat the market 100% of the time, but their consensus picks have historically done very well and have outperformed the market after adjusting for risk.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) shareholders have witnessed an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds recently. Our calculations also showed that dlb isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Michael Price, MFP Investors

We’re going to review the latest hedge fund action encompassing Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

How are hedge funds trading Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 29 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 38% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 18 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in DLB heading into this year. With hedge funds’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with DLB Positions

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB), which was worth $172 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Polar Capital which amassed $146.1 million worth of shares. Moreover, MFP Investors, Nantahala Capital Management, and AQR Capital Management were also bullish on Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As industrywide interest jumped, key hedge funds have been driving this bullishness. BeaconLight Capital, managed by Ed Bosek, initiated the biggest position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). BeaconLight Capital had $8.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ed Bosek’s BeaconLight Capital also made a $5.1 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new DLB investors: Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP, Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp, and Frank Slattery’s Symmetry Peak Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). We will take a look at Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE), OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE), Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC), and Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to DLB’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
FIVE 26 412683 -1
OGE 19 264163 3
SC 26 490879 1
KRC 12 253236 0
Average 20.75 355240 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 20.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $355 million. That figure was $574 million in DLB’s case. Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Should You Buy Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)?Should You Buy Match Group, Inc. (MTCH)?Do Hedge Funds Love LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)?Is Wayfair Inc (W) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Is Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) A Good Stock To Buy?Should You Buy Kohl’s Corporation (KSS)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Leon Cooperman, Eddie Lampert, Pure Bioscience, Inc. (PURE), Sunrun Inc (RUN), Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB), and More Trigran Investments’ Holdings: Douglas Granat and Larry Oberman’s Top Moves Here’s Why You Should Check Out Nantahala Capital Management’s Picks Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB): New Filing By Clearbridge Investments Is Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) A Good Long-Term Holding? Symantec (SYMC), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA): Should You Follow This Hedge Fund Into Its Top Picks? Billionaire Michael Price Enjoys Further Growth Among Stock Picks The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.