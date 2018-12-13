Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Should You Buy Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT)?

Published on December 13, 2018 at 5:26 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Like everyone else, elite investors make mistakes. Some of their top consensus picks, such as Amazon, Facebook and Alibaba, have not done well in October due to various reasons. Nevertheless, the data show elite investors’ consensus picks have done well on average over the long-term. The top 30 S&P 500 stocks among hedge funds at the end of September 2018 returned an average of 6.7% through November 15th whereas the S&P 500 Index ETF gained only 2.6% during the same period. Because their consensus picks have done well, we pay attention to what elite funds think before doing extensive research on a stock. In this article, we take a closer look at Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) from the perspective of those elite funds.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) shareholders have witnessed an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds of late. Our calculations also showed that BOOT isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 6.3% year to date (through December 3rd) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

SAC CAPITAL ADVISORS

We’re going to view the recent hedge fund action regarding Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT).

Hedge fund activity in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 22 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 16% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 11 hedge funds with a bullish position in BOOT at the beginning of this year. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

BOOT_dec2018

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Point72 Asset Management, managed by Steve Cohen, holds the most valuable position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT). Point72 Asset Management has a $25.3 million position in the stock, comprising 0.1% of its 13F portfolio. On Point72 Asset Management’s heels is Millennium Management, managed by Israel Englander, which holds a $24.5 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Other hedge funds and institutional investors that are bullish contain Doug Gordon, Jon Hilsabeck and Don Jabro’s Shellback Capital, Richard Driehaus’s Driehaus Capital and Principal Global Investors’s Columbus Circle Investors.

As aggregate interest increased, key money managers have been driving this bullishness. Point72 Asset Management, managed by Steve Cohen, established the most outsized position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT). Point72 Asset Management had $25.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Andrew Sandler’s Sandler Capital Management also initiated a $8.4 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new BOOT positions are Israel Englander’s Millennium Management, Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group, and Peter Muller’s PDT Partners.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) but similarly valued. These stocks are Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX), NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA), Century Communities, Inc (NYSE:CCS), and Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX). This group of stocks’ market valuations match BOOT’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
MSEX 9 46764 1
NCNA 4 25185 -1
CCS 22 216936 1
MPX 5 28478 2
Average 10 79341 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 10 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $79 million. That figure was $158 million in BOOT’s case. Century Communities, Inc (NYSE:CCS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard CCS might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Orbotech Ltd. (ORBK)Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Hedge Funds Are Snapping...Hedge Funds Are Betting On ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)Hedge Funds Are Betting On Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA)Do Hedge Funds Love RealPage, Inc. (RP)?Is Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Should You Buy Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT)? Why Are These 5 Stocks Deep in the Red Today? What’s Driving Oclaro, Gilead, Eaton, Boot Barn Holdings & Viavi Higher on Wednesday? What’s the Deal With These 4 Plummeting Stocks? Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor 15 Most Important Medical Discoveries of 2018 The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.