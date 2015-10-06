Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Should You Buy Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG)?

Published on December 18, 2018 at 1:43 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to work. The top picks of these firms have historically outperformed the market when we account for known risk factors, making them very valuable investment ideas.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) investors should pay attention to an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds in recent months. Our calculations also showed that ABG isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 6.3% year to date (through December 3rd) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

David Abrams

Let’s take a look at the latest hedge fund action regarding Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

What does the smart money think about Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 13% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards ABG over the last 13 quarters. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists an “upper tier” of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

ABG_dec2018

More specifically, Abrams Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG), with a stake worth $109 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Abrams Capital Management was Eminence Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $63.5 million. GLG Partners, Gotham Asset Management, and AQR Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Now, key money managers have jumped into Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) headfirst. Point72 Asset Management, managed by Steve Cohen, initiated the largest position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Point72 Asset Management had $3.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Brandon Haley’s Holocene Advisors also made a $0.9 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group and Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). These stocks are Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM), Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL), Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX), and Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to ABG’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CMCM 7 4083 1
LORL 22 700633 -3
NBLX 6 30203 2
PVG 17 96787 2
Average 13 207927 0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 13 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $208 million. That figure was $213 million in ABG’s case. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard LORL might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Selling EnerSys (ENS)Should You Buy The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG)?Should You Buy The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)?Is Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) A Good Stock To Buy?Should You Buy Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX)?Is Ferro Corporation (FOE) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
13D Filing: Abrams Capital Management and Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) 13D Filing: MSD Capital and Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): Smart Money Sentiment Improving After Q1 Beating Should You Buy Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG)? Lioneye Capital Management Further Increases Stake In Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG): MSD Capital’s Joel Alsfine Appointed To Board Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): LionEye Increases Stake Amid Strong Financial Results 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018 Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.