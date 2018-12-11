Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Should You Buy Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT)?

Published on December 12, 2018 at 3:41 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

It was a rough fourth quarter for many hedge funds, which were naturally unable to overcome the big dip in the broad market, as the S&P 500 fell by about 7% during October and average hedge fund losing about 3%. The Russell 2000, composed of smaller companies, performed even worse, trailing the S&P by about 4 percentage points during the first half of Q4, as investors fled less-known quantities for safe havens. This was the case with hedge funds, who we heard were pulling money from the market amid the volatility, which included money from small-cap stocks, which they invest in at a higher rate than other investors. This action contributed to the greater decline in these stocks during the tumultuous period. We will study how this market volatility affected their sentiment towards Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) during the quarter below.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) was in 24 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. AIT has seen an increase in enthusiasm from smart money of late. There were 23 hedge funds in our database with AIT holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that AIT isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the eyes of most traders, hedge funds are assumed to be underperforming, outdated financial tools of years past. While there are greater than 8,000 funds in operation today, Our experts look at the crème de la crème of this group, around 700 funds. These investment experts manage most of all hedge funds’ total capital, and by paying attention to their finest picks, Insider Monkey has deciphered many investment strategies that have historically exceeded the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy beat the S&P 500 index by 6 percentage points a year since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 24% since February 2017 (through December 3rd) even though the market was up nearly 23% during the same period. We just shared a list of 11 short targets in our latest quarterly update.

Phill Gross, Adage Capital Management

Let’s check out the key hedge fund action regarding Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

How have hedgies been trading Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 24 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 4% from the second quarter of 2018. By comparison, 22 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in AIT heading into this year. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

AIT_dec2018

More specifically, Adage Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT), with a stake worth $64.7 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Adage Capital Management was Balyasny Asset Management, which amassed a stake valued at $18.3 million. Royce & Associates, Millennium Management, and Anchor Bolt Capital were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As industrywide interest jumped, some big names have been driving this bullishness. Gotham Asset Management, managed by Joel Greenblatt, created the most outsized position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Gotham Asset Management had $5.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management also made a $0.5 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The only other fund with a brand new AIT position is Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU), Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF), iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX), and South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI). This group of stocks’ market values resemble AIT’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BBU 6 55418 1
ERF 17 175131 2
ACWX 7 35720 2
SJI 14 92796 2
Average 11 89766 1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 11 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $90 million. That figure was $166 million in AIT’s case. Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Do Hedge Funds Love Manpowergroup Inc (MAN)?Hedge Funds Are Buying CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL)Incandescent Capital Gives Its View on Heritage InsuranceIs Customers Bancorp (CUBI) A Good Stock To Buy?Do Hedge Funds Love Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)?Do Hedge Funds Love Fastenal Company (FAST)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT): Royce & Associates Cuts Stake in Half As Shares Surge Do Hedge Funds Love Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)? Dividend Announcements Today: AbbVie, Cantel Medical and More Royce & Associates Discloses Moves Into Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT), Analogic Corporation (ALOG), Ames National Corporation (ATLO), & More This Metric Says You Are Smart to Sell Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR): Hedge Funds Are Bullish and Insiders Are Undecided, What Should You Do? The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.