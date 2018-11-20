Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Should You Avoid Tellurian Inc. (TELL)?

Published on December 20, 2018 at 9:21 am by Al Green in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

As we already know from media reports and hedge fund investor letters, many hedge funds lost money in October, blaming macroeconomic conditions and unpredictable events that hit several sectors, with healthcare among them. Nevertheless, most investors decided to stick to their bullish theses and their long-term focus allows us to profit from the recent declines. In particular, let’s take a look at what hedge funds think about Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) in this article.

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has experienced a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers lately. Our calculations also showed that TELL isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Steve Cohen SAC CAPITAL ADVISORS

We’re going to check out the latest hedge fund action regarding Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL).

What have hedge funds been doing with Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -7% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in TELL over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with TELL Positions

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Jos Shaver’s Electron Capital Partners has the largest position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL), worth close to $22.5 million, corresponding to 3.2% of its total 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Blackstart Capital, led by Brian Olson, Baehyun Sung, and Jamie Waters, holding a $16.1 million position; 3.7% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Other hedge funds and institutional investors that are bullish include Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management, Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management and Israel Englander’s Millennium Management.

Since Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has experienced a decline in interest from the smart money, logic holds that there was a specific group of fund managers that decided to sell off their entire stakes last quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Jonathan Barrett and Paul Segal’s Luminus Management sold off the largest position of the 700 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, comprising about $3.5 million in stock. Noam Gottesman’s fund, GLG Partners, also dumped its stock, about $0.8 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 1 funds last quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL). These stocks are Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM), trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT), and Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to TELL’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TSEM 13 286560 0
TRVG 9 171444 2
SKT 11 71468 -2
ARGO 13 74794 3
Average 11.5 151067 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 11.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $151 million. That figure was $76 million in TELL’s case. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Betting On China Mobile Limited (CHL)Do Hedge Funds Love Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL)?Hedge Funds Are Betting On CNOOC Limited (CEO)Is Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Do Hedge Funds Love CGI Group Inc. (GIB)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Cyrus Capital Partners, Solus Alternative Asset Management, Ray Dalio, Steven Cohen, Home Depot Inc (HD), Real Goods Solar, Inc. (RGSE), and More Insiders at Vuzix (VUZI) and Tiffany (TIF) Push Back in Wake of ‘Fake News’, Weak Earnings Here’s Why Intrepid Potash, Tellurian, TOP SHIPS, and More Are on the Move 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018 15 Unfriendliest Cities in the US in 2018 16 Good Excuses to Miss Work for a Few Days
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.