Should You Avoid Tellurian Inc. (TELL)?

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has experienced a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers lately. Our calculations also showed that TELL isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

We’re going to check out the latest hedge fund action regarding Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL).

What have hedge funds been doing with Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -7% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in TELL over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Jos Shaver’s Electron Capital Partners has the largest position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL), worth close to $22.5 million, corresponding to 3.2% of its total 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Blackstart Capital, led by Brian Olson, Baehyun Sung, and Jamie Waters, holding a $16.1 million position; 3.7% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Other hedge funds and institutional investors that are bullish include Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management, Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management and Israel Englander’s Millennium Management.

Since Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has experienced a decline in interest from the smart money, logic holds that there was a specific group of fund managers that decided to sell off their entire stakes last quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Jonathan Barrett and Paul Segal’s Luminus Management sold off the largest position of the 700 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, comprising about $3.5 million in stock. Noam Gottesman’s fund, GLG Partners, also dumped its stock, about $0.8 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 1 funds last quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL). These stocks are Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM), trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT), and Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to TELL’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position TSEM 13 286560 0 TRVG 9 171444 2 SKT 11 71468 -2 ARGO 13 74794 3 Average 11.5 151067 0.75

As you can see these stocks had an average of 11.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $151 million. That figure was $76 million in TELL’s case. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

