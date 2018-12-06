Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Should You Avoid Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX)?

Published on December 6, 2018 at 6:40 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Investing in hedge funds can bring large profits, but it’s not for everybody since hedge funds are available only for high-net-worth individuals. They generate significant returns for investors to justify their large fees and they allocate a lot of time and employ a complex analysis to determine the best stocks to invest in. A particularly interesting group of stocks that hedge funds like is the small-caps. The huge amount of capital does not allow hedge funds to invest a lot in small-caps, but our research showed that their most popular small-cap ideas are less efficiently priced and generate stronger returns than their large- and mega-cap picks and the broader market. That is why we follow the hedge fund activity in the small-cap space.

Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) investors should be aware of a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers of late. Our calculations also showed that PX isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to the beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

John Armitage Egerton Capital

Let’s take a look at the new hedge fund action encompassing Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX).

Hedge fund activity in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX)

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 41 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -9% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 48 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in PX heading into this year. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

PX_dec2018

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, John Armitage’s Egerton Capital Limited has the largest position in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX), worth close to $561.5 million, accounting for 4.2% of its total 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Soroban Capital Partners, led by Eric W. Mandelblatt and Gaurav Kapadia, holding a $482.2 million call position; the fund has 7.4% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other members of the smart money that hold long positions contain Robert Pitts’s Steadfast Capital Management, Ric Dillon’s Diamond Hill Capital and Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group.

Due to the fact that Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) has witnessed falling interest from the smart money, logic holds that there lies a certain “tier” of money managers that elected to cut their full holdings by the end of the third quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Christopher A. Winham’s Tide Point Capital sold off the biggest stake of all the hedgies watched by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $37.6 million in stock. Jim Simons’s fund, Renaissance Technologies, also sold off its stock, about $29.8 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing, to say the least, as total hedge fund interest fell by 4 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK), Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI), Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D), and The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to PX’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CUK 8 57045 0
CCI 32 1800656 5
D 27 475591 -1
BX 35 615157 1
Average 25.5 737 1.25

As you can see these stocks had an average of 25.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $737 million. That figure was $1693 million in PX’s case. The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand, Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) A Good Stock To Buy?Is New York REIT Inc (NYSE:NYRT) A Good Stock To Buy As Liquidation Looms?Is Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) A Good Stock To Buy?Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC): Are Hedge Funds Right About This...Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpHow do Hedge Funds View Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Soroban Capital: Performance, Strategy, AUM and Partners 13G Filing: Soroban Capital Partners and Praxair Inc (PX) 14 Dividend Growth Stocks Rewarding Shareholders With A Raise Is Praxair, Inc. (PX) A Good Stock To Buy? Here’s Why Traders Are Obsessing Over These 5 Stocks Today Top Five New Positions in Locust Wood’s Equity Portfolio Praxair, Inc. (PX): Strong Moat, 20+ Years of Dividend Growth, But Macro Headwinds Persist 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.