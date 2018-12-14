Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Published on December 14, 2018 at 3:39 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Like everyone else, elite investors make mistakes. Some of their top consensus picks, such as Amazon, Facebook and Alibaba, have not done well in October due to various reasons. Nevertheless, the data show elite investors’ consensus picks have done well on average over the long-term. The top 30 S&P 500 stocks among hedge funds at the end of September 2018 returned an average of 6.7% through November 15th whereas the S&P 500 Index ETF gained only 2.6% during the same period. Because their consensus picks have done well, we pay attention to what elite funds think before doing extensive research on a stock. In this article, we take a closer look at SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) from the perspective of those elite funds.

Is SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) a healthy stock for your portfolio? Money managers are turning bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund bets moved up by 6 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that SEAS isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. SEAS was in 22 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with SEAS positions at the end of the previous quarter.

In today’s marketplace there are a large number of tools stock market investors put to use to size up stocks. A couple of the best tools are hedge fund and insider trading interest. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best money managers can outperform the market by a superb amount (see the details here).

Dmitry Balyasny

We’re going to check out the fresh hedge fund action surrounding SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS).

Hedge fund activity in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

At Q3’s end, a total of 22 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 38% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in SEAS over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

SEAS_dec2018

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, D E Shaw, managed by D. E. Shaw, holds the most valuable position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS). D E Shaw has a $60.7 million position in the stock, comprising 0.1% of its 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Citadel Investment Group, managed by Ken Griffin, which holds a $55.7 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Other peers that are bullish contain Israel Englander’s Millennium Management, and Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies.

As one would reasonably expect, specific money managers have been driving this bullishness. D E Shaw, managed by D. E. Shaw, created the largest position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS). D E Shaw had $60.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors also made a $36.3 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management, Joseph A. Jolson’s Harvest Capital Strategies, and Peter Muller’s PDT Partners.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) but similarly valued. These stocks are Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO), Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA), Alarm.Com Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM), and First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI). All of these stocks’ market caps match SEAS’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
DO 19 103453 0
MUSA 19 173066 3
ALRM 12 259097 -3
FMBI 8 67244 -3
Average 14.5 150715 -0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $151 million. That figure was $375 million in SEAS’s case. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)Hedge Funds Are Betting On Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Hedge Funds Are Betting On Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS)Is Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Should You Buy Cott Corporation (COT)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Why AMD, Micron, Diplomat Pharmacy, and More Are Trending Why Shorts Are Dead Wrong About These 2 Stocks (and Right About This 1) 13D Filing: Hill Path Capital LP and Seaworld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) 13D Filing: Hill Path Capital LP and Seaworld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) 13D Filing: Hill Path Capital LP and Seaworld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) 13D Filing: Hill Path Capital LP and Seaworld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) 13D Filing: Hill Path Capital LP and Seaworld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor 15 Most Important Medical Discoveries of 2018 The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.